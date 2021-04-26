Barrow Gurney enjoy end to pre-season campaign

Published: 5:00 PM April 26, 2021

James Riley on his way to 63 for Barrow Gurney against Axbridge - Credit: BGCC

Barrow Gurney completed their pre-season preparations with two enjoyable games at the weekend.

Saturday’s game against Blagdon ended in tie after the visitors scored two of the three runs they needed off the last ball, while Sunday’s game against Axbridge was a little less tense after some fine early batting by Barrow’s opponents, was more than matched later on.

Barrow lost a couple of early wickets on Saturday, but Bernie Forge (37) saw them through some challenging early overs before left-hander Ben Skuse used his feet well and played some flowing cover drives to move the scoring rate along.

Skuse's 40 came at almost a run a ball and with a belligerent 20 from Frank Forge and some big-hitting from Ed Holdaway (33 not out), the hosts reached 213-8.

Blagdon were always in touch with the rate required as Matt Owen (1-13) bowled eight impeccable overs, while Kian Ware (2-20) and Ed Holdway (2-49) - aided by a couple of diving wicket-keeping catches from Bernie Forge - kept them in check.

After a fine half-century from James Roscow, the run out of Jeremy Board just after he had completed his own was a key moment.

A tense final over saw Blagdon needing only nine but some brilliant fielding and sensible death bowling from Connor Jones left Blagdon, and Ed Deane (52 not out), only able to match the Barrow total.

Axbridge started positively on Sunday, racing to 102 before the fall of the first wicket, with Nick Jarman making a classy 76.

Barrow Gurney's Mike York runs in on his way to 3-20 against Axbridge - Credit: BGCC

But Leo Brace (3-40) and Mike York (3-20) took out the middle order, supported by some excellent catching, and Dave Smith (2-1) mopped up the tail as Josh Beavers’ 39 moved Axbridge to a competitive 218.

After an early run-out, James Riley led Barrow’s reply with a well-made 63 before retiring.

Jonny Sykes (44), Ware (54 not out, including three sixes) and Mark Fisher (33 not out) then went on the rampage to finish the game with over 10 overs to spare for the loss of three wickets.

Barrow Gurney's Kian Ware hits out on his way to 50 against Axbridge - Credit: BGCC

The league season starts on Saturday with Barrow 1st XI facing a difficult start at Chilcompton, while the seconds and Sunday teams are at home to Coalpit Heath thirds and Keynsham respectively.