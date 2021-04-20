Barrow Gurney cricketers glad to be back in action

Published: 5:00 PM April 20, 2021

A view of the action at Barrow Gurney's Hobbs Lane ground from new seating area - Credit: Mark Forge

The long-awaited cricket season began at Barrow Gurney with the Hobbs Lane ground looking resplendent in the spring sunshine.

After a dry few weeks, the playing area was better than ever and a new outdoor viewing area had been created for volunteers, and ultimately spectators when they are allowed under the Government’s roadmap.

Barrow played two friendlies at the weekend but on Saturday, visitors Redcliffe exposed the winter rust and lack of indoor practice as they collapsed to 11-5.

However, starting where they left off last season, Ed and Ellie Holdaway set about restoring Barrow's fortunes and as their partnership developed, they started take full advantage of some loose bowling.

Ed Holdaway top scored for Barrow Gurney with 78 against Redcliffe - Credit: Mark Forge

Ed motored to a quick half-century and his innings ended on 78 shortly after Ellie had been trapped LBW for 36.

You may also want to watch:

At 148-7, the game was still in the balance until Connor Jones (42 not out) and David Smith (29 not out) batted really well to lift the total to 217.

Connor Jones hits out during his unbeaten 42 for Barrow Gurney - Credit: Mark Forge

In reply, Redcliffe never got going with Barrow’s bowlers taking regular wickets, inspired by an early run out by Ed Holdaway.

Mark Fisher (2-11), Adam Brace (2-13), Guy Fisher (2-18) and Phil Milton (2-19) shared the wickets evenly as the visitors fell 62 runs short.

On Sunday the Charlton Super Kings powered their way to 278-8 despite the best efforts of off-spinner Oscar Livesey (3-52) and Peter Rooney (2-30).

Barrow’s reply stuttered to a disappointing 162 all out, with only Livesey's maiden half-century, Jonny Sykes (25) and Bernie Forge (23) providing any resistance.

As Barrow prepares for the forthcoming league season, with teams in Divisions Five and 13 of the Bristol & District League and Division 4 of the North Somerset Sunday League, training takes place at 6pm on Tuesday evenings.

New players are always welcome, please contact barrowgurneycricket@gmail.com for more information.