Barrow Gurney beat Bristol Sri Lankans to stay perfect

Mark Fisher had a good week with bat and ball for Barrow Gurney - Credit: BGCC

Barrow Gurney maintained their 100 per cent record in the league with a win off the penultimate ball away at Bristol Sri Lankans.

Bowling first Barrow’s bowling attack was put under pressure by some positive batting, but Jonny Sykes (1-29) bowled a good opening spell and Matt Owen deserved better than his 2-43 figures.

Frank Forge (2-44) removed a couple of dangerous middle-order players before Mark Fisher returned with 2-50, but the home side had amassed a challenging 238-7.

Barrow’s opening partnership flourished and laid a solid foundation from which to attack the target.

Jason Cryans (83) began to up the scoring rate having reached his half-century with three big sixes, whilst Ellie Holdaway (43) rotated the strike well.

Having put on 143 there was a sudden rush of six wickets falling with only 17 being added to the score, but Mark Fisher then took centre stage and scored fluently, finding some support from Matt Owen (10).

Fisher was joined by his captain with eight wickets down and 35 needed and, with overs running out, Fisher and Frank Forge went on the attack with Fisher (44 not out) hitting over extra cover for four and clearing the leg side boundary for six.

Meanwhile, Forge used a combination of ramps and scoops to leave Barrow needing two off the last two balls, when a more orthodox late cut to the boundary took Barrow to a thrilling win with Forge 21 not out.

Barrow had lost their Bateman Cup T20 match as Dyrham & Hinton piled on 168 and followed it up with accurate bowling.

Mark Fisher again had an outstanding game, taking 1-12 in five overs amongst the big hitting of the home side, with wickets again for Frank Forge (3-43), Matt Owen (2-34) and Connor Jones (1-54).

Mark Brown (30) started well, as Bernie Forge (39 not out) mixed quick singles with a couple of leg side boundaries, and with Barrow behind the rate Mark Fisher (23) gave the team a glimmer of hope, but they fell 38 short.

The seconds started strongly against Coalpit Heath thirds with debutant Charlotte Huntley (3-37) taking three early wickets to leave Coalpit 111-6.

They recovered to score 200 all out as part-time bowler Ben Skuse took 2-25 late on, but when Barrow came to bat only Jordan Allen (36) and Mark Gracey (67) put up much resistance as they batted the full 40 overs to post 162-7.

Barrow faces a double header this weekend, with the teams playing Pucklechurch firsts and seconds.