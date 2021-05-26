Barrow Gurney get better of T20 rivals St Bonaventures

Published: 9:00 AM May 26, 2021

Barrow Gurney’s season, like that of so many other clubs, has stalled due to the unseasonal weather, with all games rained off for the last two weekends without a ball being bowled.

But the club’s friendly T20 season was able to get off to an exciting start during a brief dry spell as Barrow entertained the St Bonaventure’s team at Hobbs Lane.

Barrow won the toss and batted first, and Jordan Allen (26) and Mark Gracey (18) raced to a 50-run partnership.

Ben Skuse (32), with the support of Isaac Todman (15), built upon the good start, but Barrow failed to take full advantage and a total of 129-4 looked below par on the small ground.

Isaac Todman then struck with the ball (2-15) aided by a brilliant catch taken over his shoulder running towards the boundary by Skuse.

Barrow Gurney's Ben Skuse took two excellent catches against St Bonaventures - Credit: BGCC

Phil Robinson (43, four sixes) and Ted Billing (38) combined to take the visitors to the brink of victory, only for them both to depart with three overs to go.

David Smith bowled two excellent overs for only eight runs and took a wicket due to another brilliant diving catch by Skuse and St Bonaventures were two runs short at the close.

Barrow start their Bateman Cup campaign at Abbots Leigh on Wednesday evening and then hope to get their league season back on track with better weather forecast for the weekend.