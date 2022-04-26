Back-to-back friendly wins for Barrow Gurney
- Credit: Barrow Gurney CC
Barrow Gurney enjoyed friendly wins over Blagdon and Axbridge ahead of the new league season.
After losing four wickets for 17 runs, they saw Ed Holdaway, Jonny Sykes and Guy Fisher play cameos with the bat against Blagdon.
But they needed a 100-run stand between Kieran Owen (54 not out) and Mark Fisher (55) to lift them to a competitive 218-8.
Holdaway (2-2) removed both Blagdon openers, before Toby Barlow (68) got the scoreboard moving.
And as Blagdon fell behind the run rate, there were wickets for all Barrow bowlers, before Phil Milton (3-16) mopped up.
Connor Jones made an attractive 44 against Axbridge on Sunday, as captain Peter Rooney batted with controlled aggression to make his first half-century for the club.
Phil Taylor (31) hit out late on to leave Axbridge chasing 213 and their openers put on 72, before Mike Lilley (2-11) and Taylor (2-5) halted the charge.
Ben Saunders (2-22) also nabbed a brace as Axbridge fell 47 runs short.