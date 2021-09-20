News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Barrow Gurney duo make their mark in traditional season finale

Lee Power

Published: 7:43 AM September 20, 2021   
Mark Gracey and Mark Brown won the Double Wicket competition at Barrow Gurney

Barrow Gurney Cricket Club marked the end of the season with its traditional Double Wicket competition, accompanied by a barbecue and the presentation of the annual awards.

Seven teams of two competed and gained points for runs scored, wickets, catches and run outs, whilst each innings started with a secret mandatory shot to be played whatever the delivery with the chance of 10 points if executed successfully.

The result of the first stage is completely unpredictable with only the scorer (Jane Holdaway) knowing the relative position of the teams. However, when all was tallied up the grand final was held between the top two teams.

Ali Hood and Kieran Owen took on Mark Brown and Mark Gracey and batted conservatively tot ensure they did not lose any wickets and suffer any minus points.

Hood and Owen's total of 34 in five overs was made to look better when both Brown and Gracey were dismissed in the first over of their innings and then lost another life in the second and it was neck and neck with one over to go.

But a massive six from Brown followed up with another boundary took the two Marks to victory.

With many supporters taking the opportunity to enjoy a final outing at the beautiful Hobbs Lane ground in autumnal sunshine, vice-chair Ali Hood presented the awards.

Guy Fisher was the first XI player of the year after making two centuries in the team's league campaign as well as many other useful contributions. Paul Gard was awarded the second XI shield for an outstanding second half of the season with the bat, whilst picking up vital wickets in Barrow’s wins.

Guy Fisher was named first XI player of the season at Barrow Gurney

Seb Allen was the “Breakthrough” player, having made significant progress with bat, ball and in the field, resulting in a successful first XI debut at the end of the season.

Paul Gard was second XI player of the year at Barrow Gurney

Finally, the Clubman (or woman) of the year was awarded to club secretary Mark Forge for managing the teams in a year impacted by Covid and the effect that the easing of lockdown had on player availability.

