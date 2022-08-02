Barrow Gurney beaten by Bristol Sri Lankans in summit meeting

Josh Yelland top scored for Barrow Gurney against Bristol Sri Lankans with 52 - Credit: BGCC

Barrow Gurney lost their top-of-the-table encounter with Bristol Sri Lankans in Bristol & District League Division Five on Saturday.

Barrow put the Sri Lankans into bat and had some early success reducing the visitors to 57-3.

But then Amarajeewa Krupa Mudiyanselagae set about using the short boundaries to his advantage as he took on the spinners. hitting 12 sixes in his impressive 114.

With a score in excess of 300 on the cards, Barrow’s seamers fought back, with Ed Holdaway (3-31) particularly impressive.

Ed Holdaway took 3-31 for Barrow Gurney against Bristol Sri Lankans - Credit: BGCC

Mark Fisher (2-23) and Guy Fisher (2-35) nabbed braces, with a wicket apiece for Nick Heal and Jonny Sykes.

But a couple of dropped catches, too many wides and a controversial decision cost Barrow and they were set a challenging target of 263.

Jason Cryans and Jordan Allen opened but with the Sri Lankans bowling well Barrow were in early trouble.

Allen (6) was bowled by a leg stump yorker, Bernie Forge (10) by one that kept low and Ed Holdaway (4) got a good bouncer and was caught at mid-wicket.

Cryans (21) was caught at long on shortly after while Guy Fisher (10) hit a couple of boundaries before he was bowled to leave Barrow 60-5 and with a lot of work to do.

Josh Yelland dug in and was playing well, with Kieran Owen sticking by him as they put on 54.

Yelland was caught at long on for a brilliant counter-attacking 52, pushing on as the rate increased, and Owen fell was run out soon after following a mix-up with Mark Fisher with the score on 117-7.

The tail wagged with Fisher caught at long on for 24, Nick Heal also caught for 21 and Jonny Sykes and Frank Forge putting on 42 in very quick time.

Sykes hit a very rapid 31 off just 12 balls but was caught at long on with Barrow still 51 runs short of the target with three overs left, as Forge finished unbeaten on 14.

Barrow remain in second place, after getting full bonus points, but are in need of some good results in the next couple of weeks.

The seconds were without a game as their opposition conceded.