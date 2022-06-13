Barrow Gurney get better of Brislington to go top

Frank Forge took his 100th first-team wicket for Barrow Gurney as they beat Brislington - Credit: BGCC

Barrow Gurney maintained their winning streak in a close encounter at Brislington thirds.

Mark Fisher (1-18) made the breakthrough with the ball, taking a catch off his own bowling, but injury prevented him completing his full allocation of overs.

Jonny Sykes (1-54) was more expensive, while Connor Jones (1-46) also had success before the hosts suffered two run outs.

Off-spinner Nick Heal (3-19) proved most effective and Frank Forge (1-34) claimed his 100th first-team wicket for the club as Brislington closed on 191-9.

Barrow fell to 46-4 in reply, but Josh Yelland and Bernie Forge (16) shared a 53-run stand, before the latter was run out.

Yelland (52) hit two sixes and three fours in his maiden half-century but Barrow still needed 37 with only three wickets left when he fell

Heal (33 not out) kept his nerve to seal a two-wicket win and take Barrow top of Bristol & District League Division Five after five games.

The twos made 147 against Timsbury threes at Hobbs Lane, led by Jordan Allen (66), with captain Peter Rooney taking 3-37 in a six-wicket loss.