Barrow Gurney get better of Brislington to go top
- Credit: BGCC
Barrow Gurney maintained their winning streak in a close encounter at Brislington thirds.
Mark Fisher (1-18) made the breakthrough with the ball, taking a catch off his own bowling, but injury prevented him completing his full allocation of overs.
Jonny Sykes (1-54) was more expensive, while Connor Jones (1-46) also had success before the hosts suffered two run outs.
Off-spinner Nick Heal (3-19) proved most effective and Frank Forge (1-34) claimed his 100th first-team wicket for the club as Brislington closed on 191-9.
Barrow fell to 46-4 in reply, but Josh Yelland and Bernie Forge (16) shared a 53-run stand, before the latter was run out.
Yelland (52) hit two sixes and three fours in his maiden half-century but Barrow still needed 37 with only three wickets left when he fell
Heal (33 not out) kept his nerve to seal a two-wicket win and take Barrow top of Bristol & District League Division Five after five games.
Most Read
- 1 Firm fined over roadworks permit breaches
- 2 Boy injured after being chased by dog at North Somerset beauty spot
- 3 Grand historic house with fine period features
- 4 Parkinson’s sufferer to walk 10,000 steps in a day for the second year
- 5 'Beautiful' gardens on show this month for Clevedon trail
- 6 Murder mystery and laughs on stage in Nailsea
- 7 Special constables BANNED over 'discriminatory messages'
- 8 Police appeal as two more prisoners abscond from open prison
- 9 Police issue CCTV as manhunt for missing prisoner continues
- 10 Record breaking North Somerset AC enjoy success in number of events
The twos made 147 against Timsbury threes at Hobbs Lane, led by Jordan Allen (66), with captain Peter Rooney taking 3-37 in a six-wicket loss.