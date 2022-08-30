Barrow Gurney come up short again as promotion bid ends

Barrow Gurney’s promotion hopes ended after yet another game settled by the barest of margins.

Barrow and Frenchay twos were in a direct fight for the second promotion place in Division Five at Hobbs Lane on Saturday.

Put into bat, Frenchay’s Isaac Stell started positively and, despite an early strike by Mark Fisher (1-30), the visitors reached 100 with Stell making 78 of them.

Barrow mounted a spirited fightback as much-improved fielding supportedg the bowlers, with Matt Owen (4-39) the pick of the attack and Nick Heal (2-20), Jonny Sykes, Connor Jones and Guy Fisher also having success.

Dismissing Frenchay for 199 represented a good fightback by Barrow, who went into bat confident of chasing down the total.

Kieran Owen continued where he left off last week, playing the anchor role and manipulating the strike, and after losing makeshift opener Connor Jones (23) he put on 117 with Mark Brown.

Kieran Owen scored 57 for Barrow Gurney against Frenchay - Credit: Barrow Gurney CC

Brown was the more aggressive, hitting all-round the wicket with 11 boundaries before holing out at long-off for 64, which proved the turning point.

Mark Brown top scored again for Barrow Gurney with 64 against Frenchay - Credit: Barrow Gurney CC

Owen fell almost immediately for 57 and Barrow’s recent middle-order frailties surfaced again as another couple of quick wickets suddenly put Frenchay on top.

Kieran Owen and Mark Brown shared a century stand for Barrow Gurney against Frenchay - Credit: Barrow Gurney CC

Mark Fisher (23) played responsibly to keep the hosts in the game and two massive sixes from Jonny Sykes left Barrow needing four off the last two balls, but they came up short on 197-9.

Having topped the table at the halfway stage, it proved a disappointing end to the season for Barrow, who fell fractionally short on too many occasions.

And captain Frank Forge, whose own season had been dogged by injury, announced he would step down after four years at the helm following their final league fixture this weekend.

Picturesque Tockington Manor was the venue for the second team's penultimate game of the season against Thornbury fourths and Barrow put up a good showing with the bat.

Mark Gracey (53) made another half-century and contributions from Jordan Allen (19), Ali Hood (24), Sam Mitchell (24) and Adam Brace (25 not out) led Barrow to a competitive 223-8.

Thornbury briefly threatened to chase down the score with an excellent partnership between James Slade (43) and Matthew Scarborough (72), but once they had been dismissed by Mike York and Adam Brace respectively, the Barrow bowlers started to chip away at the rest.

Brace (2-11) and Steve Owen (2-40) had the best figures as Thornbury were dismissed for 185 and a closing win would see Barrow finish comfortably in mid-table in Division 13.