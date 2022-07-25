Barrow Gurney win thriller against Hanham seconds

Barrow Gurney were involved in another thrilling match as they beat Hanham seconds by five wickets on Saturday.

Acting captain Ed Holdaway was pleased to win the toss and put the hosts into bat on a damp pitch for their the Bristol & District Cricket Association Division Five encounter.

Guy Fisher took three wickets wickets at Hanham seconds. - Credit: Barrow Gurney CC

The pitch and large boundaries made scoring difficult, and the home team had to graft for a score against accurate bowling from Mark Fisher (6-12) and his brother Guy, whose leg spin accounted for three batters for just 27 runs.

Matt Owen (1-34) also picked up a wicket but Barrow were left ruing several dropped catches in the outfield as Hanham set a target of 179 off 40 overs with Will Paget making 94.

Barrow’s response also started slowly as Hanham’s impressive opening attack accounted for Jason Cryans (18) and Ellie Holdaway (17).

Bernie Forge and Ed Holdaway then had to work hard to keep out the Hanham pace bowlers before Forge began to increase the pace, being particularly effective with the sweep shot against the spinners and employing a range of drives.

Joah Yelland scored 23 for Barrow Gurney in their win at Hanham seconds. - Credit: Barrow Gurney CC

Ed Holdaway departed for 29 but Josh Yelland made a quickfire 23 as Forge passed her half-century and ran several twos and threes to the long boundaries.

With two overs to go Forge was run out for a well-made 70 and Barrow were left needing 20 off the last two overs.

With the equation reduced to 11 off the last over, Ben Hodges, playing his first game for the team for several years, hit the first ball for six and when Guy Fisher also found the boundary with a couple of balls to spare, Barrow celebrated a fantastic win ahead of a date with leaders Bristol Sri Lankans.

The twos, after a good win at Bradley Stoke on an artificial pitch the previous week, struggled at Hobbs Lane when two talented youngsters from Golden Hill fifths helped them to a score of 263.

Jordan Allen on his way to his maiden century for Barrow Gurney seconds against Golden Hill fifths. - Credit: Barrow Gurney CC

Peter Rooney took 2-29 and Steve Owen 2-61 but the home side were rarely in the run chase, despite opener Jordan Allen startingpositively, as a mid-innings collapse left them 70-6.

Allen continued to challenge the bowlers and hit 17 fours and a six to reach his maiden hundred, scoring 101 out of 167 ahead of a clash with Coalpit Heath thirds this weekend.