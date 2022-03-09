Backwell Tennis Club unveil second defibrillator at Recreation Playing Fields

Backwell Tennis Club has made a significant new investment in safety by installing a defibrillator.

It is the second public access defibrillator to be installed at the Recreation Playing Fields, with the first located at Backwell Junior Football Club.

This ensures the many local residents and visitors who use the venue have access to defibrillators at both ends of the fields.

Backwell now has four public access defibrillators in total, with others located at Backwell Medical Centre and Backwell Village Club.

"I'd like to thank our Welfare Officer, Diane Zimmer, who has led the initiative, aided by club members Tim Fowler, Neil Bewley and Rob Stubbs," said club chairman Richard Gaunt.

"I would also like to thank local electrician Mike Nestor who installed the cabinet and ran his checks free of charge.

"Since the club committee’s decision late last year to go ahead with the project, they have done an excellent job in implementing the installation. Their contribution to helping to make the club and Backwell village a safer place is much appreciated."

Anyone local to Backwell wishing to give tennis a try can contact the club via their website backwelltennisclub.co.uk or through head coach Ben Tilling at matchpointtennis@live.co.uk.