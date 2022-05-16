State-of-the-art courts unveiled at Backwell Tennis Club

Backwell Tennis Club has state-of-the-art surfaces on three of its five courts - Credit: Backwell TC

Following a year-long process of planning and consultation with its members, Backwell Tennis Club has decided to introduce a new state-of-the-art playing surface on three of its five courts.

The installation work was completed during April and is in use, ready for the summer tennis season.

The new surface, which is composed of the latest advanced grade in synthetic materials was chosen after consideration of several alternatives, including a continuation of the previous concrete-based surface which has been in use for many years.

Club Development Manager John Tate said: “The new surface will provide a more consistent bounce of the ball, be more forgiving to limbs and joints with the softer impact and enable play to continue during winter periods when hard courts can become slippery with icy or wet conditions.

"We are really pleased with the new courts, they will play well in all conditions regardless of what the British weather throws at us!"

Club chairman Richard Gaunt added: “Our new courts mark a really exciting chapter for our club.

"I believe that the new courts will considerably enhance the club’s reputation as one of the most attractive and forward-thinking clubs in the area."

If you would like to find out more about Backwell Tennis Club or our coaching programme, please get in touch with them at www.backwelltennisclub.co.uk or head coach Ben Tilling at matchpointtennis@live.co.uk.

