Backwell Tennis Club prepare to reopen

Published: 10:10 AM March 8, 2021

Backwell Tennis Club chairman Richard Gaunt receiving the Avon Tennis 'Club of the Year' award prior to lockdown - Credit: Backwell Tennis Club

Backwell Tennis Club is preparing to reopening from March 29 in accordance with government and Lawn Tennis Association guidelines.

Most recently named Tennis Club of the Year by Avon Tennis, Backwell will see a full range of club activities restart, including singles and doubles, organised club play and their coaching programme, assuming the government's review of its roadmap out of lockdown is positive and the timeline remains in place.

The first club social tennis session of the new season will be on Tuesday, March 30 at 6pm, followed by the normal Thursday evening session (6.30pm start) and Saturday afternoon session (from 2-5pm).

In the expected absence of inter-club league matches in the early part of the coming season, at least, Backwell will resume internal club matches on Friday evenings from April 2.

These matches proved popular in 2020, enabling players to experience a level of competitiveness over and above that found in social tennis.

The Easter holidays will also see Backwell running a full programme of mini tennis, all ability and performance camps.

Anyone wanting further details of the coaching programme or Easter camps at Backwell can contact head coach Ben Tilling at matchpointtennis@live.co.uk.

For membership enquiries and more information about the club visit their website backtennisclub.co.uk.