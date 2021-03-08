News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Backwell Tennis Club prepare to reopen

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 10:10 AM March 8, 2021   
Backwell Tennis Club chairman Richard Gaunt with the Avon Tennis 'Club of the Year' award

Backwell Tennis Club chairman Richard Gaunt receiving the Avon Tennis 'Club of the Year' award prior to lockdown - Credit: Backwell Tennis Club

Backwell Tennis Club is preparing to reopening from March 29 in accordance with government and Lawn Tennis Association guidelines.

Most recently named Tennis Club of the Year by Avon Tennis, Backwell will see a full range of club activities restart, including singles and doubles, organised club play and their coaching programme, assuming the government's review of its roadmap out of lockdown is positive and the timeline remains in place.

The first club social tennis session of the new season will be on Tuesday, March 30 at 6pm, followed by the normal Thursday evening session (6.30pm start) and Saturday afternoon session (from 2-5pm).

In the expected absence of inter-club league matches in the early part of the coming season, at least, Backwell will resume internal club matches on Friday evenings from April 2.

These matches proved popular in 2020, enabling players to experience a level of competitiveness over and above that found in social tennis.

You may also want to watch:

The Easter holidays will also see Backwell running a full programme of mini tennis, all ability and performance camps.

Anyone wanting further details of the coaching programme or Easter camps at Backwell can contact head coach Ben Tilling at matchpointtennis@live.co.uk.

Most Read

  1. 1 Paddleboard instruction company launches in Portishead
  2. 2 Clevedon pub owner delivering beer by bike
  3. 3 Why is taking part in the Census 2021 survey important?
  1. 4 People over 60 invited for Covid vaccine in North Somerset
  2. 5 Devastation after Clevedon's welcome landmark disappearance
  3. 6 Light a candle in memory of those lost to coronavirus
  4. 7 BUDGET 2021: Council praises support for low-income families and businesses
  5. 8 Clevedon man wanted in connection with thefts
  6. 9 Yatton musician beats Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli to debut album award
  7. 10 Bristol Airport 'confident' after euro airline commits to daily routes

For membership enquiries and more information about the club visit their website backtennisclub.co.uk.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

North Somerset councillor Bridget Petty. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Garden waste charges for North Somerset households

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
The front of the house, in Clevedon Road, Tickenham for sale by Debbie Fortune. The white house has a long driveway with gardens on both sides with shrubs and trees.

Property of the Week | Ad Feature

Sunny four-bedroom home with views and detached double garage

By Karen Richards

person
Coronavirus

No deaths from coronavirus in one area of North Somerset

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Castlewood in Clevedon

Council's Clevedon offices could be redeveloped

Stephen Sumner

person
Comments powered by Disqus