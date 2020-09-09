Backwell Tennis Club see membership boosted

John Lurie with juniors at Backwell Tennis Club Archant

Backwell Tennis Club has seen ‘the largest increase in membership in many years’ since the end of lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The club has introduced all necessary safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic, with structured club play and coaching in compliance with LTA and government guidelines.

And tennis has become more popular as people look for safe outdoor sporting activity, with secretary John Lurie saying: “We’ve seen the largest increase in membership at Backwell in many years and we’re always happy to accept applications to join thanks to the great facilities we have.”

Head coach Ben Tilling ran a summer junior coaching programme, with three weeks of fully-booked holiday camps involving 50 children.

Over 30 have now signed up for the new Tennis4Kids classes and Backwell has welcomed Brian Daly to run a new coaching class for adults, resulting in a further influx of new members.

Tilling said: “As Avon Community Club of 2019, Backwell has reacted really well to offer tennis to the wider community with court bookings from non-members higher than in the past three years. We welcome all who are interested to give tennis a try in a safe and supportive environment at Backwell.”

Anyone interested in taking up tennis or wanting more details can email Ben at matchpointtennis@live.co.uk or backwelltennisclub.co.uk.