Advanced search

Backwell Tennis Club see membership boosted

PUBLISHED: 15:00 10 September 2020

John Lurie with juniors at Backwell Tennis Club

John Lurie with juniors at Backwell Tennis Club

Archant

Backwell Tennis Club has seen ‘the largest increase in membership in many years’ since the end of lockdown.

The club has introduced all necessary safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic, with structured club play and coaching in compliance with LTA and government guidelines.

And tennis has become more popular as people look for safe outdoor sporting activity, with secretary John Lurie saying: “We’ve seen the largest increase in membership at Backwell in many years and we’re always happy to accept applications to join thanks to the great facilities we have.”

Head coach Ben Tilling ran a summer junior coaching programme, with three weeks of fully-booked holiday camps involving 50 children.

Over 30 have now signed up for the new Tennis4Kids classes and Backwell has welcomed Brian Daly to run a new coaching class for adults, resulting in a further influx of new members.

Tilling said: “As Avon Community Club of 2019, Backwell has reacted really well to offer tennis to the wider community with court bookings from non-members higher than in the past three years. We welcome all who are interested to give tennis a try in a safe and supportive environment at Backwell.”

Anyone interested in taking up tennis or wanting more details can email Ben at matchpointtennis@live.co.uk or backwelltennisclub.co.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Travellers pitch-up at Portishead Lake Grounds

Travellers have pitched-up at Portishead Lake Grounds. Picture: Bob Cartwright

Wheels in motion for new skatepark near village community centre

Long Ashton skatepark users. Picture: Long Ashton Parish Council

Coronavirus: North Somerset has highest infection rate in South West

Ten coronavirus cases were confirmed in North Somerset on Sunday. Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Twenty-one more coronavirus cases recorded in North Somerset

Twenty-one more cases of coronavirus recorded in North Somerset.

Nailsea gymnastics coach leaves lasting legacy to town

Children, Carolyn Devereux and Jill Pope from Gemini Gymnastics donating money to Bella Mildon for Bella's Hope appeal in 2018.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Travellers pitch-up at Portishead Lake Grounds

Travellers have pitched-up at Portishead Lake Grounds. Picture: Bob Cartwright

Wheels in motion for new skatepark near village community centre

Long Ashton skatepark users. Picture: Long Ashton Parish Council

Coronavirus: North Somerset has highest infection rate in South West

Ten coronavirus cases were confirmed in North Somerset on Sunday. Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Twenty-one more coronavirus cases recorded in North Somerset

Twenty-one more cases of coronavirus recorded in North Somerset.

Nailsea gymnastics coach leaves lasting legacy to town

Children, Carolyn Devereux and Jill Pope from Gemini Gymnastics donating money to Bella Mildon for Bella's Hope appeal in 2018.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Backwell Tennis Club see membership boosted

John Lurie with juniors at Backwell Tennis Club

Clevedon girls get new season underway in style

Clevedon United under-eight girls face the camera

Clevedon Town beaten by Bridgwater rivals

Archie Ferris heads for goal as Clevedon Town take on Bridgwater (pic Clevedon Town FC)

Clevedon old boy Lopata now living the Premier League dream with Sheffield United

Archie Ferris watched by Kasper Lopata and Glen Hayer during Clevedon Town's game with Portland United. Picture: https://www.pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown.

Rhys Jones leads tributes to “greatest bowler” Bryant,

David Bryant with his Clevedon Bowls Club partner of 29 years David Rhys Jones. Picture: David Rhys Jones.