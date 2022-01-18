A heart-felt contribution to health by Backwell Tennis Club
- Credit: Backwell Tennis Club
Building on their well-deserved status as Community Tennis Club of the Year, a village tennis club is gearing up to look after the health of both members and the wider community.
Backwell Tennis Club has put in place a new initiative on board, called Cardio Tennis, which is a fun, sociable group fitness class set on a tennis court and open to people of all ages and abilities.
Supported by music and qualified instructors, the aim is to hit lots of tennis balls and have a great cardio workout at the same time.
Taking a lead role in the programme, coach Ruby Hull, said “Cardio Tennis is a fun way for a social group of people to get together and push themselves on court.
"As a qualified Cardio Tennis coach, my aim is to encourage each person individually to get the most out of their session.
"Each person will get the opportunity to hit balls at a fast pace, ensuring they are moving enough to make it an enjoyable and rewarding workout”.
Backwell delivered their first sessions of Cardio Tennis since the beginning of October and have been very well attended, with players were turning up full of excitement and anticipation, then leaving somewhat exhausted after a vigorous workout!
Backwell are keen to get more of the community involved and expand our Cardio Tennis programme in the local area this spring.
Whether you are someone that has never picked up a racket, or a club champion, everyone is welcome as the sessions cater to any type of experience.
Please feel free to get in touch to organise a taster session, Ruby and the coaching team look forward to seeing you on court! You can contact them at matchpointtennis@live.co.uk or for more information on tennis is general please go to their website at www.backwelltennisclub.co.uk.