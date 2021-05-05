Lawn Tennis Association Youth Start Programme kicks-off at Backwell

Published: 9:00 AM May 5, 2021

Coaches Tom Fowler and Joe Wild with the first Youth Start class at Backwell Tennis Club. - Credit: Backwell Tennis Club

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) Youth Start programme has begun successfully at Backwell Tennis Club with five sessions over the course of three days, on Tuesday (5-6pm), Saturday (5-6pm and 6-7pm) and Sundays (5-6pm and 6-7pm).

The sessions are managed by a team of three lead coaches and three assistant coaches under the guidance of head coach Ben Tilling.

The programme has proven to be very popular with local families and all of the available 65 places have been filled with enthusiastic youngsters, all new to tennis and to the club.

The Youth Start programme is geared towards children aged 4-11, and the coaching is organised in two groups (4-7 and 8-11).

Each child has been provided with the necessary kit to join the programme, including rackets, balls, sweatbands and distinctive orange T-shirts.

The coaching is designed to introduce them to tennis primarily but also provides useful life skills such as working in teams and developing them as both players and people.

“Over half of the children attending Youth Start progressed from our contacts with schools over the past few years and the remainder have come from the Easter camps and word of mouth," said Tilling.

"Avon and Lawn Tennis Association South West are delighted at this achievement so quickly after returning to coaching, they are providing additional equipment to us which is incredibly helpful.

"All being well Backwell will be putting on more courses in June and July when the first wave of coaching finishes. We thank Backwell Tennis Club for all their support with courts & welcoming in so many new children.”

If you would like further details of the Lawn Tennis Association Youth Start or any other coaching programmes at Backwell, contact head coach Ben Tilling at matchpointtennis@live.co.uk.

For membership enquiries or any other information, visit the club’s website at www.backwelltennisclub.co.uk.