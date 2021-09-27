Backwell Tennis Club hold successful tournament finals

Published: 2:34 PM September 27, 2021

Backwell Tennis Club held their club tournament finals in glorious autumn sunshine in an entertaining weekend of tennis.

The early tournament rounds began in May and matches continued throughout the summer until the culmination on the weekend of September 11th.

Backwell Tennis Club under-16 boys finalists Joe Wilmott and Jean-Baptiste Chanoit. - Credit: Backwell Tennis Club

In total more than 100 players took part, with age range from as young as eight years old, in the juniors, through to seniors, 50 and over, category.

In Saturday’s women’s singles, the final was won in straight sets by defending champion Ali Simpson with a decisive second set, after a close fought first, against Jude Barker.

The under-16 girls’ final saw another high quality contest between Hannah Payne and Lauren Beaver, which was won by Payne.

The men’s doubles final was won by Stuart Beaver and Tommy Simpson in an entertaining match against men’s singles finalists Ben Jones and Joe Wild

In the under-16 boys’ final Jean-Baptiste Chanoit overcame Joe Wilmott in another thrilling match.

Backwell Tennis Club's over-50 women's doubles winners Dawn Dickinson and Pippa Barry. - Credit: Backwell Tennis Club

In the mixed doubles in the over-50s category, Malcolm Barnes and Nikki Black overcame Christine Baker and Neil Bewley in two sets, 6-4 7-6.

In men’s over-50 doubles, John Tarkanyi and Graeme Hughes defeated Nick Sawbridge and Martin Keattch in straight sets, while in the women’s final Pippa Barry and Dawn Dickinson defeated Nikki Black and Kathryn Smith in a brilliant three-set match.

The final match to finish on Sunday was the men’s singles final, between reigning champion Ben Jones and eventual winner Wild.

Backwell Tennis Club under-11 boys singles finalists Miles Payne and George Clark-Williams. - Credit: Backwell Tennis Club

In the juniors, the under-11 singles was won by George Clark-Williams and under-11 doubles by Brandon Bennett and Clark-Williams.

In the under-12 boys the singles were won by Cillian Peoples and doubles Miles Payne and Clark-Williams.

The under-14 boys singles was won by Nikita Chambers and girls singles Pippa Payne.

In the under-14 boys the doubles were won by Chambers and Lucas Bloom and under-16 girls doubles were won by Payne and Katie Barry.

Backwell Tennis Club men’s singles finalists Joe Wild and Ben Jones. - Credit: Backwell Tennis Club

The mixed doubles were picked up by Joe Wilmott and Payne.

Other Results saw the Women’s singles plate won by Payne.

The men’s singles plate went to Guillaume Chanoit and the women’s doubles plate went to Payne and Lauren Beaver.

The mixed doubles plate was won by Emma Pattison and Michael Perry.

Backwell Tennis Club under-16 girls singles finalists Lauren Beaver and Hannah Payne - Credit: Backwell Tennis Club

Club chairman Richard Gaunt said: “We are already looking forward to our annual tournament in 2022”.