Mixed fortunes for Backwell Flax Bourton sides

Published: 7:53 AM May 17, 2021

Backwell Flax Bourton thirds won their inaugural match against Carsons and Mangotsfield fourths - Credit: BFBCC

Backwell Flax Bourton fell to a DLS defeat at Bitton in a rain-affected Bristol & District Association contest at the weekend.

Flax posted 218-9, with Giri Prasad contributing a fine 65, and the game was in the balance with the hosts on 168-5 off 29.2 overs, with the dangerous Matt Edwards unbeaten on 78.

But then the rain came and, with no further play possible, Bitton had already passed their required adjusted total of 159.

The Flax seconds continued their fine start to the season with a big win over Fry's, who were skittled for just 71.

Graham Hill and Damien Hill took three wickets apiece, with spinner Pete Beale chipping in with 4-3 late on, before Sam Stokes (28) steered Flax to an eight-wicket win in just 19 overs.

You may also want to watch:

The match of the day saw the thirds win their inaugural game against Carsons and Mangotsfield fourths.

Carsons could only muster 116-9 from their 30 overs, with Bharath Lokkur (4-15) the pick of the bowling, and the outcome looked a formality as Flax reached 64-0.

But when openers Pete Skirrow (32) and Adam Cooper (33) were dismissed, the Flax innings fell to pieces – Colin Angell taking 4-14 - and they were nine down, needing six from the final over.

However, man of the match Lokkur sealed a dramatic victory by hitting the first ball for six.

Sunday’s game at Blagdon was washed out.

*Nailsea lost by eight wickets against Stapleton after being dismissed for just 80.

Put into bat in cold, windy conditions at The Grove, they lost wickets at regular intervals, as Rob Lange top scored with a hard-hit 22.

Will Turner (17 not out) was next best with the bat, while Ian Sherreard (1-11) and Adrian Procter (1-18) had early success with the ball, as Steve Lester took an excellent boundary catch.

But Stapleton eased to their small target after that and Nailsea will hope for better against Oldfield Park this weekend.

The club start the hugely popular All Stars and Dynamos sessions for children aged five to 11 on Friday, with senior nets moving to Tuesdays (6.30pm).