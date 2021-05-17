Mixed fortunes for Backwell Flax Bourton sides
- Credit: BFBCC
Backwell Flax Bourton fell to a DLS defeat at Bitton in a rain-affected Bristol & District Association contest at the weekend.
Flax posted 218-9, with Giri Prasad contributing a fine 65, and the game was in the balance with the hosts on 168-5 off 29.2 overs, with the dangerous Matt Edwards unbeaten on 78.
But then the rain came and, with no further play possible, Bitton had already passed their required adjusted total of 159.
The Flax seconds continued their fine start to the season with a big win over Fry's, who were skittled for just 71.
Graham Hill and Damien Hill took three wickets apiece, with spinner Pete Beale chipping in with 4-3 late on, before Sam Stokes (28) steered Flax to an eight-wicket win in just 19 overs.
You may also want to watch:
The match of the day saw the thirds win their inaugural game against Carsons and Mangotsfield fourths.
Carsons could only muster 116-9 from their 30 overs, with Bharath Lokkur (4-15) the pick of the bowling, and the outcome looked a formality as Flax reached 64-0.
Most Read
- 1 ‘Perfect tribute’ as Clevedon Pier named pier of the year
- 2 Chief constable's bid to overturn ruling on PC's racist language dismissed
- 3 THINGS TO DO: Inflatable theme park returns to Gatcombe Farm Shop
- 4 Nailsea & Backwell under-16s get better of Weston on return to rugby
- 5 What can I do when Covid lockdown eases on May 17?
- 6 Nailsea church awarded grant for repairs and reopening
- 7 May 17: Hall & Woodhouse Portishead opens indoors next week
- 8 Nailsea teacher publishes book on cycling challenge
- 9 Suspension bridge to close for maintenance
- 10 Business expansion plans get the go-ahead at Royal Portbury Dock
But when openers Pete Skirrow (32) and Adam Cooper (33) were dismissed, the Flax innings fell to pieces – Colin Angell taking 4-14 - and they were nine down, needing six from the final over.
However, man of the match Lokkur sealed a dramatic victory by hitting the first ball for six.
Sunday’s game at Blagdon was washed out.
*Nailsea lost by eight wickets against Stapleton after being dismissed for just 80.
Put into bat in cold, windy conditions at The Grove, they lost wickets at regular intervals, as Rob Lange top scored with a hard-hit 22.
Will Turner (17 not out) was next best with the bat, while Ian Sherreard (1-11) and Adrian Procter (1-18) had early success with the ball, as Steve Lester took an excellent boundary catch.
But Stapleton eased to their small target after that and Nailsea will hope for better against Oldfield Park this weekend.
The club start the hugely popular All Stars and Dynamos sessions for children aged five to 11 on Friday, with senior nets moving to Tuesdays (6.30pm).