Backwell Schools reach last eight of English Schools FA Cup

Backwell Schools back row from left to right: Harry Davies, Logan McKenzie, Tom Baughan, Harry Peters, Josh Andrieu, Max Edwards-Stryjewski, Sol Kent, Carter Kane, Dan Gore Front Row from left to right: Jack Stephens, Gabriel Ball, Max Connell, Owen Byatt, Leon Serning Van der Linde, Donnell Kambasha, Charlie Gill - Credit: Chris Budd

Backwell School are through to the under-16s quarter final of the English Schools Football Association Cup with a 4-2 win against Ivybridge Community College on Monday January 24.

The team, comprised of Year 11 students, have already played five games since September 2021 to get to this stage in the competition and arrived at The Everyone Active Stadium in Clevedon in confident mood.

Backwell got off to a good start after they scored three goals in the first 30 minutes including one after just five minutes as Sol Kent was set up beautifully by Charlie Gill.

The second goal came courtesy of Josh Andrieu and the third struck by Harry Peters was perfectly placed into the top corner.

A penalty was awarded to Ivybridge just before half time but this was saved by Backwell goalkeeper Logan McKenzie.

Ivybridge came out strong in the second half however a second goal from Josh A put Backwell 4-0

up.

The final 20 minutes of the game were tense, with Backwell focusing on defending their lead.

Ivybridge did manage to score two goals in quick succession towards the end of the game, but it was not enough to claim victory.

“I thought we were excellent all game and we played some lovely football at times and really took our chances," said team manager and year 11 student Harry Davies.

"I hope the boys will now rest up and get prepared for next game”

The draw for the next round will take place this weekend; Backwell are eagerly awaiting to find out who their next opponents will be."

Chris Budd, Head of PE at Backwell School, has been supporting the team throughout the competition and added: "They should be very proud of their achievements.

"They are really enjoying each other’s company; working as a team, supporting each other and discussing tactics and game play ideas.

"They are a wonderful group of young people and I know they will remember this for many years to come.”

Headteacher, Mr Jon Nunes said “The whole school is behind them and we wish them the very best of luck in the next round.”