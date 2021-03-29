Backwell announce new youth tennis coaching initiative

Published: 5:00 PM March 29, 2021

Backwell Tennis Club was delighted to announce it’s re-opening had successfully taken place from March 29 to all members and prospective members, adults and juniors, involved in coaching.

Along with the regular coaching sessions, the club is supporting a new initiative by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) to expand tennis for youngsters known as “LTA Youth Start”.

This new programme will be available at Backwell Tennis Club in time for the Easter Holiday with classes planned for Tuesday and Sunday evenings.

A team of four coaches under the guidance of head coach Ben Tilling have undergone training with the LTA online and using Zoom during lockdown, in readiness to deliver the sessions and the Youth Start courses.

“We're delighted to be able to get back to coaching on Monday March 29 and welcome back so many children and adults to our coaching programme," said Tilling.

"Tennis as a sport offers so much to our community and enormous physical and mental benefits to those who play. We are delighted to be able to support the LTA with the new programme and look forward to welcoming many more new players through “LTA Youth Start” to the club.

"We are looking forward to a busy spring and summer at Backwell."

If you would like further details of the LTA Youth Start programme or any other coaching programmes at Backwell, contact head coach Tilling at matchpointtennis@live.co.uk.

For membership enquiries or any other information, visit the club’s website backwelltennisclub.co.uk.