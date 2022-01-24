Babington's stunner helps Clevedon Town beat Buckland Athletic

Clevedon players and bench can’t believe it as Ollie Babington (centre) scores a wonder goal at Buckland Athletic. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Ollie Babington scored an absolute screamer to help Clevedon Town bounce back from their FA Vase defeat at Southall in emphatic fashion with a 4-2 win at Buckland Athletic last Saturday (January 22).

A Seasiders attack was cleared to Babington 45-yards-out on the right touchline and his outside of the boot volley flew over stunned Buckland goalkeeper Andy Collings into the top corner to prompt wild celebrations.

"A few minutes earlier I saw the keeper likes to come out a bit and when I saw him off his line again, I just decided to go for a long-range shot," said Babington.

"It felt it as soon as I hit it and it was one of those that was going to be close, but it was almost like watching it in slow motion with the angle and the distance. But no, I’ve never hit anything sweeter than that in my life."

The visitors increased their lead on 32 minutes following another great move.

Babington played the ball down the right and right-back Elliott Nicholson cut into the box, beat two defenders and slotted a rare left footed shot past Collings for his first goal of the season.

Ollie Babington scored one and provided another for Elliot Nicholson in Clevedon's win at Buckland Athletic. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Nine minutes into the second-half Town were caught napping at the back.

A long far post cross from the right by Rhys Fuller saw fellow full-back Owen Price head towards goal and Ryan Bush’s air shot seemed to wrong- foot the defence and goalkeeper Luca Smith, as the ball ended up in the back of the net.

A minute later Clevedon restored their two-goal cushion, and this time Fuller was involved at the wrong end, when his misdirected clearance from Mitch Osmond’s free-kick went back across the goal and Archie Ferris smashed the loose ball past Collings into the net.

Archie Ferris celebrates scoring for Clevedon Town at Buckland Athletic. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

However, against the run of play Buckland broke and scored again on 61 minutes.

Towns defence stood off and allowed Josh Webber a free run across the edge of the box and slip the ball past Smith’s outstretched arm.

Town responded by bringing on Sam Iles for Camper and pushed Alex Kemsley forward on 66 minutes and two minutes later the move worked.

Mitch Osmond on the ball for Clevedon Town with Glen Hayer. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Osmond’s corner saw Collings make a great one-handed save from Ferris’ header, but the ball fell to Kemsley who had time to control it and score his first Clevedon goal to a seal a well deserved 4-2 win on the road.

This Saturday Clevedon make the short trip to Ashton & Backwell United.