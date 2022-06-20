Clevedon Town’s Babington claims National Game Awards Goal of the Season

Clevedon players and bench can’t believe it as Oli Babington (centre) scores a wonder goal at Buckland Athletic. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

A Clevedon Town player has claimed the Huck Nets Goal of the Season at the Non-League Paper’s National Game Awards.

Oli Babington’s screamer near the halfway line in the Seasiders’ 4-2 win at Buckland Athletic in January saw him claim the award in a ceremony held at AFC Wimbledon’s Plough Lane last week.

It is a tremendous achievement for Babington, and a great recognition that a step five player has won, as the awards are usually dominated by teams and players in the National League.

The goal was an unforgettable moment and was captured on the club’s video camera.

When it appeared on the club’s Twitter page the next day it went viral and was even picked up by FIFA, where it has been predicted as a potential World Goal of the Year winner.

After picking up the trophy Babington relived the moment, and to his credit stuck to what he said at the time.

“A few minutes earlier I saw the keeper likes to come out a bit and when I saw him off his line again, I just decided to go for a long-range shot “ he said.

“As soon as I hit it, I knew it was going in and I started celebrating straightaway as you can see in the video. As the ball was cleared it was in the air and I struck it full on the volley from about 40 yards and it just sailed over the keeper into the top corner.”

Former striker and now central defender Babington repeated that it is something he tries in training.

He added: “It’s definitely my sweetest strike and it was great to get it on camera which was as the result of the club striving to take a more professional approach to games and training by purchasing the Veo camera and it took off because of that.”

However, Babington wants this strike to remain the outstanding moment of his career and said: “I might stick to probabilities and play it along the back four rather than going for it again and I’ll keep that goal as a highlight.”

If he does manage it, he will be more prepared for the reaction next time.

“I woke up next morning and I thought everyone was on the wind up until I saw the lads had put it on the chat,” he added.

“It was nice to get the recognition. Every footballer wants some sort of recognition, whether it’s to win a trophy for your team or a personal accolade – it’s always nice to have.”