Ashton & Backwell United topple table leaders Tavistock

Ashton & Backwell United one of the results of the season to end 10-man Tavistock’s 20-game unbeaten run with a 2-1 last Saturday.

In contrast to the bleak conditions of the Stags 3-0 victory over local rivals Portishead Town in the Les Phillips Cup first round, the hosts set up for a battle with an unusual back five formation, a massive work ethic and a debut for former Bristol Rovers defender Zak Ford.

Debutant Zak Ford defends for Ashton & Backwell United. - Credit: Jo Shepherd, Backwell Camera Club

The Lambs played throughout as if just turning up was enough to win them the game and in early exchanges United were certainly challenged by a very good footballing side in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division leaders.

However, once they had weathered that storm, Tony Beecham’s side began to demonstrate their attacking abilities with Kye Simpson and Miles Hardidge in particular keeping the Lambs’ defence on their toes.

This certainly paid dividends 20 minutes in when Simpson picked up the ball, running straight towards the away goal.

He beat Ben Cross and found Hardidge in space but his shot was saved allowing Simpson to pick up the loose ball in the box to slot home the opener.

Kye Simpson opens the scoring for Ashton & Backwell United. - Credit: Jo Shepherd, Backwell Camera Club

Despite falling behind, the visitors swarmed forward and creating a number of chances.

The best perhaps to the league’s leading scorer Liam Prynn, but he found it hard to find the target, such was the Stags resilience.

And this is how the rest of the first half panned out, a robust all team performance by the Stags, giving little latitude to Tavistock and making sure that they attacked when given the opportunity as Tony Beecham’s side went into half-time 1-0 up.

The period immediately after the interval was bound to be critical, the visitors came at the home side hard and eight minutes in the Lambs levelled.

The ball was not cleared from a corner and Callum Watson, who was very active all day, took the ball out on the right and his cross to the far post was headed in by Josh Parry.

Josh Perry equalises for Tavistock. - Credit: Jo Shepherd, Backwell Camera Club

There was a fear this might open the flood gates, but the next decisive move came the other way four minutes after the equaliser when Charlie Saunders was sent tumbling over just on the edge of the box.

16-year-old Alfie Cummings, belying his youth, curled an exquisite free kick over the wall and into the net to give the Stags the lead again.

From then on the pace was frantic with Ashton & Backwell under frequent pressure.

Prynn, challenges by Tom Anthony, could only head wide, Lewis Coombes saved well from Daniel Koita after a rare defensive slip before Teigan Rosenquest shot wide when going straight looked easier.

That was about it for the Lambs, indeed on another day Simpson might have two goals.

The first a great solo effort, but he could only provide a poor finish, and then beat Coombes from a narrow angle, only for the ball to run along instead of across the goalline.

There was still time for Rosenquest to be giving his marching orders after he was shown a second yellow card in stoppage time.

But that didn’t deter Ashton & Backwell who celebrated a deserved victory ahead of travelling to heading to Somerset to take on Street this afternoon.

Ashton & Backwell United: Coombes, Ford, Sollars, White (Sub Cummings 49), Hedges (Anthony 58), Bishop, Charlie Saunders, Press, Simpson, Connor Saunders (C), Hardidge (Price 76)