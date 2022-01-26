Price's heroics secure Ashton & Backwell United successive wins

Sam Price scoring for Asthon & Backwell United against Mousehole, his second winner in two games after scoring in the 88th minute against Cadbury Heath on January 3. - Credit: JRH Media, James Healey

Sam Price was once again the hero after his first-half goal secured Ashton & Backwell United their second successive 1-0 win, this time against Mousehole on Saturday.

Like January 3 against Cadbury Heath, when Price sealed the win in the 88th minute, the Stags showed determination and grit to pick up three points to remain unbeaten in 2022.

On a cold overcast afternoon at the Lancer Scott Stadium, which survived an overnight frost, second bottom United faced third place Seagulls, who came into the contest with 12 wins from their last 14 and had recorded seven successive triumphs.

And the long coach trip to Backwell had certainly not wearied the visitors as they started much the better, reflecting the relative league positions.

Tony Beecham's side did not have a shot on goal whilst at the other end the visitors dominated, being very quick to move forward and distribute the ball, the home defence looking very static and the home attack lacking any fluency.

A Tom Anthony block stopped a certain Kyle Fraser goal before Hayden Turner crossed from the by-line for Mark Golosworthy, but Lewis Coombes was too quick.

Joe Bishop’s header then took the ball from Golosworthy, poised to knock in a Tallan Mitchell pass, before Louis Price beat the defence, only to shoot wide and a Bishop tackle thwarted Turner's strike.

Charlie Saunders found 17-year-old Henry Sady, who was making his full debut, in the box for their first shot after 30 minutes before two minutes later Saunders found Hardidge but he could only find the upright.

But nine minutes before half time, the turning point of the match, Hardidge took the ball from his own half, down the right, crossed to Price who made no mistake, thumping home from the edge of the box for his sixth goal of the season.

The rest of the game was much more a war of attrition, as the hosts defended in numbers and attacking when given the opportunity.

This frantic end-to-end made for few further chances, Price might have added to his tally, when combining with Cordell Young and Hardidge down the right flank with his effort narrowly looping over.

Turner beat his marker, Mitchell shoot just wide and Connor Saunders blocked a point blank Turner shot.

Having done so much, the conceding of a 96th minute free kick about 30-yards-out certainly added to the anxieties of the 85 supporters.

When that threat was nullified and the final whistle blew, the celebrations could begin around the ground.

The task at hand now is to remain unbeaten in January by hosting local rivals Clevedon Town this Saturday.