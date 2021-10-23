Ashton & Backwell United out of Buildbase FA Vase after Bemerton Heath Harlequins defeat

Published: 6:54 PM October 23, 2021

Miles Hardidge in action for Ashton & Backwell United during their Buildbase FA Vase first round match with Bemerton Heath Harlequins. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Ashton & Backwell United were knocked out of the Buildbase FA Vase after a penalty shootout defeat to Bemerton Heath Harlequins at the Lancer Scott Stadium.

After a goalless draw, which saw the visitors hit the woodwork twice, Lewis Coombes stepped up to see his penalty saved by Patrick Creese before Calum Sweeney stepped up to send the Harlequins through to the second round.

A tightly contested first half saw both sides cancel out each other.

But Bemerton’s Danny Young's low strike hit the post before Brad Skidmore’s curling strike from 18 yards out narrowly went over Creese’s goal as the tie hung in the balance at half-time.

The game burst into life in the second half when substitute Sam Price went close when his first-time effort from the edge of the box was pushed away by Creese.

Bradley Skidmore then saw his low effort through George Bennett’s legs well kept out by Creese.

Bradley Skidmore sees his low shot saved by Patrick Creese for Ashton & Backwell United in their Buildbase FA Vase first round match with Bemerton Heath Harlequins. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Connor Harley, who was dangerous throughout, was unlucky not to open the scoring when he picked up a long ball forward.

He took a touch and steadied himself before rifling his effort which was well saved by Creese.

But Sean Hale’s side, who have yet to taste defeat this season with 10 wins and one draw, hit it back when Young picked up Ronan Clancy’s pass and flicked it up with his first tough before on his second saw his effort head narrowly wide.

Cameron Roach then saw his strike from the edge of the box pushed onto the bar by Coombes before Sweeney saw his strike go just wide.

Hartley tried to curl home the winner but is effort was easily saved by Creese as the match went to penalties.

Captain Joe Bishop, Sam Thomas, Miles Hardidge and Paul Uppington were all successful from 12 yards out.

Coombes then stepped up but Creese guessed correctly by diving to the right and keeping out the goalkeeper’s effort to pave the way for Sweeney to send the Wessex League Division One side through.

Coombes, Devoy, Sollars, Hebblethwaite, Thomas, Bishop (C), Harley, Hardidge, Uppington, Inverizzi, (Price, 57), Skidmore (Bayliss, 83)

Attendance: 119