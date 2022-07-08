Ashton & Backwell's pitch in 'fantastic condition' ahead of friendly

Tonight's friendly with Bristol Manor Farm will be Ashton & Backwell United's first home game of the season. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Ashton & Backwell United chairman Mike Thomas said the pitch at the Lancer Scott Stadium “is in fantastic condition” ahead of tonight’s first home pre-season friendly against Bristol Manor Farm.

The Stags beat St George Easton In Gordano 7-0 on their return to action on Wednesday night.

Miles Hardidge’s double plus further goals from Regan Sollars, Harry Walker, Sam Price and two unnamed players sealed the impressive win at Court Hay.

And ahead of this evening Thomas said he has been busy in preparing the pitch for the arrival of Lee Lashenko's Southern League Division One South squad.

"Over the close season we have treated the pitch and it the surface is in fantastic condition ahead of the our first home friendly of the season" he told the club's website.

“We have some restrictions with lights over the summer months which unfortunately rules out access to the Bill Coggins stand and area's behind the goalmouths.

“However I am in no doubt with the support expected there will be a great atmosphere along the clubhouse side of the ground, and of course the walk to the will be shorter".

The game will kick off at 7pm with admission for the game charged at £4 for adults, £2 for over-65's and free entry for under-18s. The bar will be open from 6pm.