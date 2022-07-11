Ashton & Backwell United find out opponents in FA Cup and FA Vase

Ashton & Backwell United's coaching staff, from left to to right, coach Jim Williams, manager Tony Beecham and coach Ryan Perrett. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Ashton & Backwell United have found out their opponents for the FA Cup and the FA Vase.

Both games will played at the Lancer Scott Stadium and will be held next month.

The Stags will take on Southern League side Aylesbury United in the Extra Preliminary round of the FA Cup on Saturday August 6.

Ashton & Backwell will then take on Cherry Red Records Combined Counties Premier Division’s Knaphill in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase three weeks later. Both matches will kick-off at 3pm.

“It is great to get two home ties in the FA competitions,” secretary Charlie Cole told the club’s website

“Obviously the FA Cup is world famous and to be a part of it is special albeit in the early stage.

"Last season we lost to a good Bemerton Heath Harlequins side on penalties in the second round of the Vase which was obviously frustrating and I know Beech (Tony Beecham) and the boys will be looking to get a good run in the competition this season".