Ashton & Backwell United progress in Buildbase FA Vase after Brislington win

Published: 6:52 PM October 1, 2021

Ashton & Backwell United new coaching staff, from left to right, manager Tony Beecham, Jim Williams, Chairman Mike Thomas and Ryan Perrett. - Credit: Ashton & Backwell United FC

Ashton & Backwell United secured a place in the first round of the Buildbase FA Vase for the second season in succession with a wonderful 2-1 win at local rivals Brislington last Saturday.

The Stags, who were led for the first by Tony Beecham after being appointed Charlie Rich's appointment as the club's new manager, started well when 17-year-old debutant Alfie Cummins, curled narrowly over from 18 yards after five minutes before a fierce Ryan Bath shot for the hosts drew a great block from Joe Bishop.

The visitors made a quick break as debutant Johnathon Inverizzi forced a good save from Callum Heal before Sam Price and Connor Hartley both shot just wide.

On 18 minutes Inverizzi's subtle pass split the defence into the path of Hartley, who from a narrow angle, saw his shot beats Heal but not the post.

And with his effort bouncing out to Bradley Skidmore but the striker could only blasts over with the goal gapping.

Lewis Coombes was thrown into action when he pushed away Neikel Plummer's effort round the post before Hartley was brought down in the penalty box with the referee showing no sign of hesitation in warding the penalty on 25 minutes.

But Joe Bishop could only step and blast well over the bar.

Skidmore then found Inveizzi who could only only curl his effort from 20 yards out just wide before A & B opened the scoring two minutes before half-time.

Briz used the interval to refresh and re-organise and grabbed their equaliser after 53 minutes.

Ryan Bath saw his cross from the left wing for met by the head of Plummer as the 30 year-old forward peeled away from his mark to nod it into the opposite corner and gives Coombes no chance.

With the wind now in their sales, the hosts saw Asa White head wide as the tie remained level until four minutes from time.

Ashton & Backwell substitute Joel Bayliss left-wing cross picked out Sam Price on edge of box and his low, brilliantly struck volley into bottom right corner gave Heal no chance.

The win sets up a first round encounter against Bemerton Heath Harlequins later this month on October 23.

Coombs, Pearce (Jordan Bishop 85), Press, Joe Bishop, Sollers, Thomas, Price, Inverizzi (Mason Hardidge, 63) Cummins(Joel Baylis 63) Skidmore, Hartley