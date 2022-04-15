Brilliant Ashton & Backwell United record impressive win at Milbrook

Ashton & Backwell United's victory at Millbrook was their biggest win of the season. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Ashton & Backwell United recorded their biggest win and most complete performance of the Toolstation Western League season by beating Millbrook 4-1 last Saturday.

The Stags dominated the game from start to finish but it was the hosts who threatened the goal first but Rikki Shepherd cleared the crossbar.

Millbrook goalkeeper Chris Wearing made two vital saves from Miles Hardidge, who also saw his volley just shave the woodwork.

Conor Hartley, alongside Hardidge, was a constant thorn in the Millbrook side and had a legitimate penalty appeal denied but before the break his 20-yard shot took a deflection which looped over Wearing’s head and nestled into the back of the net.

With the visitors controlling midfield, Ashton & Backwell doubled their lead after 53 minutes.

From a corner Hartley forced a good save, the rebound fell to Charlie Saunders and his effort hit the post but 17-year-old Henry Sady followed up to find the right hand corner of the net.

Both Sady and Reece Hedges went close to scoring further goals before Backwell added a third on 70 minutes.

Sady’s 50-yard ball from the left wing to the right found Zac Ford and his first-time cross found Charlie Saunders unmarked to slot home from eight yards.

The very impressive Jamie White repeated Sady’s 50-yard ball 10 minutes later, as Ford produced another great cross which Hartley converted at the far post.

To Millbrook’s credit, despite being thoroughly outplayed their perseverance was rewarded as Josh Toulson scored a consolation goal from close range.

Equally the Stags could have added to their tally as Joe Bishop, now up front, forced a good save before Harley broke away and saw two attempts drift agonisingly wide with Wearing well beaten.

Tony Beecham’s side return to action on Good Friday when they host Brislington in their final game at the Lancer Scott Stadium this season.