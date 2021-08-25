Ashton & Backwell seek to fill managerial vacancy

Published: 2:30 PM August 25, 2021

Ashton & Backwell United are looking to fill a vacancy for first-team manager.

The Toolstation Western League Premier Division club are looking for a management team who are capable of developing players at this level and must have playing contacts within the game, ideally in the North Somerset and Bristol area.

Chairman Mike Thomas told the North Somerset Times: “Whilst we did lose a few more players pre-season than was anticipated, we still have the core of a team who have the ability to play and compete at this level, as four out of five performances have shown this season.

"The bulk of the group we have at the club have played together for a number of years, have a great spirit and not short on ability, they just need some managerial guidance and a couple of new faces to freshen things up.

"It has only been Shepton Mallet who have outplayed us this season, who five days later knocked Southern League Melksham Town out of the FA Cup.

"We genuinely feel positive and can turn good performances into positive results.”

For more information on the vacancy email details to mike@bristolwindowstore.co.uk or give Mike a ring on 07515 112830.