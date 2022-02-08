Ashton & Backwell United fall to first defeat in 2022

Ashton & Backwell United fell to their first defeat in 2022 after they were edged out 3-2 by Millbrook on a windy afternoon at the Lancer Scott Stadium on Saturday (February 5).

Early on the Stags dominated, Conor Hartley forcing three corners with Cummings having a shot from 40 yards which Chris Wearing’s fingertips despairingly pushed over the bar.

But the visitors took the lead after 11 minutes against the run of play when a rare Brook attack was not cleared and Sam Morcom took charge and crossed in for Josh Toulson to head in off the woodwork,

However, 10 minutes later a long searching ball from Cummings was taken by Hartley down the right, he cut into the box, was chopped down by Ryan Tetley and the penalty given allowing Joe Bishop to strike the ball low to Wearing’s left for the goal.

The second-half proved to be a more positive approach by Millbrook and Lewis Coombes came to the rescue twice in quick succession, from Jake Foster and Toulson, with the Stags lacking the fluency to pressurise.

The debut of Jack Sell immediately paid dividends, he dispossessed David Youldon and took the ball along the by-line, crossed and beat Wearing but found no one.

He then went one better, Sollars’ pass put him in space on the edge of the box and he curled the ball round the keeper for his first goal.

Again this was an equaliser, two minutes before, a defensive mix up had left Toulson, who was lucky to be on the pitch having scythed down Hartley and only got a yellow card, with the ball at his feet to pick his spot for Brook’s and his second.

And a defensive mix up was again to blame for the visitors third, when the ball was not cleared and Knight able to shoot unhindered.

There followed a frantic last few minutes, the hosts thinking they had a third when Sell sent Hartle through, only for Wearing to get a toe out to push the ball wide and condemn the Stags to their first defeat in four games and first at home in five.

Ashton & Backwell United return to action this Saturday when they host Bridgwater United in their ongoing battle to beat relegation.