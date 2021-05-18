Ashton & Backwell United secure historical promotion to Toolstation Premier

Published: 6:06 PM May 18, 2021

Ashton & Backwell United will play in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division for the first time next season. - Credit: Martin Edwards

Ashton & Backwell United have secured promotion to the Toolstation Western League Premier Division for the first time in their history.

The Football Association confirmed today (Tuesday) that the National League System (NLS) restructure for teams in Steps 4-6 has been completed and will take place next season.

A total of 107 clubs moved upwardly within the pyramid in order to facilitate the new divisions, with two additional divisions scheduled for clubs in step five.

The decision will also see reduced travel and costs and provide great opportunities for generating income through local fixtures.

The Stags will now play in step five, along with 66 other clubs moved up, for the first time since 2005 when they were known as Backwell United.

"It is absolutely amazing, all of us as a team, the background staff, our supporters, it's just been amazing, I am so excited for the season to start," said club secretary Charlie Cole.

"We have always dreamed about it, but sometimes we didn't think we were going to get there and now we are finally there we are going to put all our effort in. We are just so excited, so excited."

For A&B the decision made is a testament to the dedication put in by everyone involved.

After finishing the 2018-19 season in 18th, two back-to-back fourth-place finishes followed in campaigns curtailed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

And last month the FA announced they would be deciding on promoting teams on a points per game basis from the two campaigns, where Ashton & Backwell had played in 36 games and were confirmed in second place, behind Calne and ahead of Corhsam Town.

"Honestly I feel so emotional about it to be fair, all the hard work that we have put in, especially (chairman) Mike Thomas, with Stu (Jones) leaving us but ultimately all the boys we have just put in a massive effort the last season we were playing and we thoroughly deserve it," added Cole.

"Obviously as secretary not a lot of people realise how much work we put in, due to most of it being behind the scenes, now it's just that reward of being able to say we are in the Premier Division now is amazing."