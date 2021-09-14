News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Ashton & Backwell United progress in FA Vase after win at Stonehouse Town

Joshua Thomas

Published: 5:00 PM September 14, 2021   
Ashton & Backwell United picked up a comfortable win at Stonehouse Town in the FA Vase.

Goals in each half from Joe Bishop and Leon Clayton-Clarke secured the Stags a place in the second qualifying round for the 10th consecutive season and will face Western league Premier Division rivals Brislington on September 25.

In a very scrappy game it was The Stags who drew first blood when Bishop turned home Clayton-Clarke’s free-kick after 30 minutes.

The Magpies came out with more determination in the second-half and it took a top class save from Lewis Coombes to keep the visitors ahead.

And with the tie still in the balance Clayton-Clarke secured A & B the win when the defender capitalised on a mix up in the Hellenic League Division One’s side defence with a fine finish.

Ashton & Backwell United return to action this Saturday when they take on Helson Athletic at the Lancer Scott Stadium still seeking their first home win of the season.

