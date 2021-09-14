Ashton & Backwell United progress in FA Vase after win at Stonehouse Town
- Credit: Charlie Cole
Ashton & Backwell United picked up a comfortable win at Stonehouse Town in the FA Vase.
Goals in each half from Joe Bishop and Leon Clayton-Clarke secured the Stags a place in the second qualifying round for the 10th consecutive season and will face Western league Premier Division rivals Brislington on September 25.
In a very scrappy game it was The Stags who drew first blood when Bishop turned home Clayton-Clarke’s free-kick after 30 minutes.
The Magpies came out with more determination in the second-half and it took a top class save from Lewis Coombes to keep the visitors ahead.
And with the tie still in the balance Clayton-Clarke secured A & B the win when the defender capitalised on a mix up in the Hellenic League Division One’s side defence with a fine finish.
You may also want to watch:
Ashton & Backwell United return to action this Saturday when they take on Helson Athletic at the Lancer Scott Stadium still seeking their first home win of the season.
Most Read
- 1 Masked man caught spying on couple in North Somerset village
- 2 Staff working 'tirelessly' to reopen school after 'catastrophic' flood damage
- 3 Lost song is a shanty sensation at primary school's silver anniversary
- 4 Midwives move to new base in children's centre
- 5 Huge housing extension planned for North Somerset town
- 6 Businesses raise concerns with council's £500k seafront revamp
- 7 Flowers, crafts and cakes on display at village flower show
- 8 Care home enjoys visit from donkey
- 9 Charity gains national recognition at awards
- 10 Clevedon Tennis Club launch new sessions for teenagers