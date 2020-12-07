Ashton & Backwell United need to 'keep moving forward' insists Jones

Published: 4:00 PM December 7, 2020

Ashton & Backwell United manager Stuart Jones insisted his side need to “keep moving forward” despite bowing out of the Buildbase FA Vase at Cheddar.

The Stags, who were playing in the first round for the first time since the 2013-14 season after receiving a bye against Cadbury Heath in the second qualifying round, took the lead through Callum Townsend’s penalty to hold a narrow half-time advantage.

But quickfire second-half goals from Steve Holland and Robbi Maggs turned the tie around to ensure The Cheesemen secured a place in the next round against Tavistock this weekend, with the winners then travelling to Buckland Athletic.

Cheddar ask for a penalty during their FA Vase match with Ashton & Backwell United. - Credit: Josh Thomas

“We need to learn from our mistakes, we were a bit naïve in certain areas with little things,” admitted Jones.

“The naivety isn’t why we lost the game. The game plan that we worked on which we went through with the lads in the first half was good. It worked.

“The players accepted it worked, but two individual mistakes cost us and that’s the way it goes.”

Cheddar inflicted Ashton & Backwell United's first defeat since the opening day of the season. - Credit: Josh Thomas

The defeat at Cheddar was A&B’s first loss in nine matches since losing at Calne Town on the opening day of the disrupted 2020-21 season.

“We had a few little scrappy draws in between which was a little bit frustrating but we burned too much energy,” added Jones.

“We have got to look at the positives. We have got to focus on what we are good at and what we are not good at. We’ve just got to keep moving forward and taking baby steps and building blocks.

“To be honest Cheddar, I’m not being determential, I'd be saying exactly the same when the draw came out. Yes, that’s a good draw and we were saying exactly the same.

“A good draw we might be able to progress to the next round and have a nice day out at Tavistock, but it wasn’t to be and that’s football, one of the worse things is losing.”

But now there is the uncertainty about when the Toolstation Western League Division One season can start again after the decision to suspend all league fixtures until December 18.

“That’s the most difficult bit after this loss is as soon as you get the loss you want a game straight away so you can put it right,” said Jones.

“Now the players, the coaching staff, myself and the chairman will be going away having to stew on this for two weeks now until we can put it right.

“Alright we might get a friendly in, but that isn’t the same and that’s a lesson we have got to learn really. It’s very harsh, but it’s real.”