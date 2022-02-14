Ashton & Backwell United fall to second successive after Bridgwater United loss

Ashton & Backwell United fell to successive home defeats after being beaten 3-0 by Bridgwater United on Saturday.

After falling to their first loss of 2022 against Millbrook, the Stags started brightly, in particularly Connor Hartley, at the Lancer Scott Stadium.

After nine minutes he took the ball down the right, cut into the box and saw his shot beat Jake Viney, but George King’s foot stopped the goalbound ball on the goalline. Two minutes later he shot narrowly wide.

Joe Bishop and Jacob Spence battle during Ashton & Backwell United's match with Bridgwater United. - Credit: Jo Shepherd/ Mike West/ Backwell Camera Club

The returning James White could have put his side ahead but saw his 20-yard shot spin just wide.

The missed chances cost the hosts as the Robins took the lead on 20 minutes from a free-kick as Jack Taylor drilled the ball in off the post.

Reece Hedges header finds the woodwork. - Credit: Jo Shepherd/ Mike West/ Backwell Camera Club

Reece Hedges almost levelled when his header from Sam Price's corner on 31 minutes beat everyone but cannoned off the woodwork.

It could have been even worse when Taylor freed up Tom Llewellyn on the left, but Tom Anthony’s saving tackle prevented a second.

Reece Hedges blocks Tom Llewelyn's shot. - Credit: Jo Shepherd/ Mike West/ Backwell Camera Club

But the visitors did make it 2-0 on 36 minutes as King’s curling ball from 30 yards was missed by everyone and went in at the far post.

Stags goalkeeper Lewis Coombes then made two fantastic saves, both from long-range attempts, from King and Sam Hedges.

Jake Viney punches under pressure from Charlie Saunders. - Credit: Jo Shepherd/ Mike West/ Backwell Camera Club

After the break Ashton & Backwell coped no better with Bridgwater's pressing game but the introduction of Jack Sell did offer some spark as he took Hartley’s pass and shot, but could only find the side-netting.

In a measure of the toothless nature of the home attack the two best chances of the half came from full-back Anthony.

Jake Viney saves well from Tom Anthony's free-kick. - Credit: Jo Shepherd/ Mike West/ Backwell Camera Club

His 67th minute free-kick forced a diving Viney save and six minutes later, as another attack petered out, he shot from the touchline, but a surprised Viney just pushing the ball over the bar.

A&B played very differently to the winning mentality displayed in January and the third goal was lamentable in the 78th minute.

Ashton & Backwell United defend their goal against Bridgwater United. - Credit: Jo Shepherd/ Mike West/ Backwell Camera Club

Mark Armstrong sent the ball into the box where an unmarked Taylor was able to choose his spot and head home to seal the win.

Now Tony Beecham's side head to Devon for two successive visits, starting with Buckland Athletic this Saturday and Ilfracombe Town the week after.