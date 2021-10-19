News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Ashton & Backwell United fall to narrow Street defeat

Joshua Thomas

Published: 5:00 PM October 19, 2021   
Ashton & Backwell United fell to their second defeat in a row against Street.

Ashton & Backwell United fell to their second defeat in a row against Street after losing to Wellington 3-2 the week before. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Harry Foster scored twice for Steet after they came from behind to beat Ashton & Backwell United and inflict the Stags second defeat in a row last Saturday.

Tony Beecham’s side, who lost 3-2 at Wellington last time out, opened the scoring after 22 minutes.

Jonathan Invernizzi, who had tormented the Street defence throughout, passed from the left corner to Bradley Skidmore whose shot from the edge of the box was deflected by Elliot Hegarty into the top left corner.

Invernizzi was unlucky not to double the score when his shot from the right beat Wilkinson all ends up, only to find the crossbar.

However, on the stroke of half-time Jordan Lovibond outpaced Jordan Bishop, he took the ball into the box, passed to Foster to beat Coombes to level the scores.

And seven minutes after the break Foster took the ball down the right touchline, outpaced the defence, beat Coombes and lobbed into the far corner of the net for what proved the winner.

Asthon & Backwell United return to action this Saturday with Bemerton Heath Harlequins the visitors to the Lancer Scott Stadium in the Buildbase FA Vase.

