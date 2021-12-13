Ashton & Backwell United fall to Cadbury Heath defeat

Ashton & Backwell United's spirted second-half performance wasn't enough, as they fell to a 3-1 defeat at Cadbury Heath last Saturday.

On a poor pitch, with far too many players unable to keep their feet, the difference between the two sides was quality and decision-making.

All too often the visitors gave away the ball in attack by sloppy passing and in defence by indecision, both of which stunted their ability to win this contest.

The Heath came out very much on the front foot winning most 50/50 challenges and seemed to be first to every lose ball, and only two solo Stags efforts, by Conor Hartley and Miles Hardidge, troubled goalkeeper Jordan Schofield in the first period.

Joe Smith netted from the edge of the box after being given far too much time to pick his spot and Matt Huxley slotting in from close range after a corner was not cleared by the Stags.

It was surprising they did not score more as Huxley headed wide when it was easier to score, Brae Williams hit the post before Joel Manning saved point blank from former Stag Jonathan Invernizzi.

Tony Beecham's side were brighter in the second period and when Hartley turned Suhayl Ahmed in the box he could only to see his shot trickle agonisingly inches wide with Schofield well beaten.

But that pressure was released when a defensive mix up let George Boon through on the left and his accurate cross found Huxley’s head for the Heathens third.

Even three down the Stags kept coming at a Heath side happy to sit on their lead.

Tom Anthony’s free-kick put the hosts into panic, but Schofield nabbed the ball in the melee.

Anthony should have done much better when unmarked from a corner but headed straight at Schofield,

Miles Hardidge then had a great headed chance following a long-range free kick before the midfielder's cross/shot grazed the crossbar.

Miles' brother, Mason then hit the post from close range even when this pressure was being applied, casual mistakes let Heath off the hook and only the touchline antics of Press kept out Heath’s fourth.

Eventually a goal came from the penalty spot. Hartley was fouled in the box, allowing Joe Bishop to score, but that was a second attempt with the same player having skied a shot over the bar from the spot following a home box hand ball two minutes before.

The Stags welcome Ilfracombe to The Lancer Scott Stadium in the last game before Christmas this Saturday.