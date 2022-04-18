Ashton & Backwell move out of relegation zone with Brislington win

Ashton & Backwell United's win against Brislington saw them move up to 17th place in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Ashton & Backwell United's battle to avoid relegation from the Toolstation Western League Premier increased with a hard fought 2-1 win over nine-man Brislington on Good Friday.

They had to win and hope neighbours Clevedon Town would beat Street, which is what happened to leave United in 17th with two big away games to come.

Ashton & Backwell were very much intent on delivering their part of the bargain and looked very solid throughout, passing, tackling and moving with intent at The Lancer Scott Stadium.

As early as the second minute Henry Sady forced a desperate save from George Dorrington.

And only a frantic clearance for a corner from Ashley Kington minutes later stopped a great move begun by Connor Saunders deep in his own half, with the ball moved perfectly to Sady to assault the away goal.

The breakthrough came a minute later after a short corner from James White to Sady, whose pinpoint cross found Hedges to head home.

The Stags kept pressing for a second against a fragile Brislington side, who equalised against the run of play when Lewis Ewins' deep cross found ex-Backwell midfielder Jordan Cadding unmarked at the far post.

The Stags kept pressing and got their second as a delightful cross from White wide out on the right was nodded in by Sady.

White might have settled it just before the interval, with his 40-yard screamer just skimming the bar.

After the interval the Stags went in search of a third goal, as Conor Hartley terrorised the Brislington defence with his pace and movement, Sady was equally adept and Zak Ford and Charlie Saunders were constant threats.

Alfie Cummings, White, Miles Hardidge, Hartley all had very good chances, but could not find the net.

Brislington occasionally threatened, Scadding and Elliot Saunders the most effective, but the Stags, marshalled by captain Connor Saunders, did not buckle.

After the loss of Brislington’s Asa White for two yellow cards and Dorrington, a straight red for abusing the referee, the whistle blew after 97 minutes and the points were secured.

A bumper crowd of close to 250 basked in the Stags success, with trips to Mousehole and Tavistock to finish the season.