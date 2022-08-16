Ashton & Backwell celebrate good week in Western League Premier

Connor Saunders (left) was man of the match for Ashton & Backwell against Mousehole - Credit: Jo Shepard

Ashton & Backwell picked up four points from a possible six in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division this week.

They made the short trip to Clevedon for a midweek fixture, having celebrated two wins there last season, and fell behind to Ethan Feltham's goal on 17 minutes.

But they were back on level terms 10 minutes later when Jamie White's free-kick hit the crossbar and Wil Solari netted his first goal for the first team, slotting home left-footed from 12 yards.

Both sides had chances before the break, with A&B just about edging the opening 45 minutes.

But Clevedon's Elliot Nicholson forced Lewis Coombes to tip his 30-yard shot over the bar in the second half, before substitute Joe Cattermole sent a deep cross to Solari and he headed back across goal for Miles Hardidge to score on 66 minutes.

The Seasiders equalised two minutes later as Henry Westlake found the impressive Freddie King to curl a shot into the top corner.

Archie Ferris and Calum Eastwood had chances to put the hosts in front and it looked like honours would finish even.

But Eastwood was then penalised for handball and Cattermole fired the spot-kick past Luca Smith to earn all three points for A&B.

Saturday saw Mousehole make the 370-mile round trip to the Lancer Scott Stadium, having finished third last season.

But Solari created a lot of opportunities on the left for A&B, who had the better of the first half as the scoreline remained blank.

Mousehole upped their game in the second period, with Coombes at full stretch to keep out Reece Thompson's header and another effort ruled out for offside.

Watkins, Ferguson and Hill all went close for the visitors, but the Stags survived as captain Connor Saunders impressed for the home side on his way to the man of the match award.

Cattermole, Price and Moore had chances to claim a late winner for A&B but it ended goalless.

Newly promoted Welton Rovers visit on Saturday (3pm), when the club will be offering half-price entry to all members and parents of Backwell Juniors and Bristol City season-ticket holders.

Ashton & Backwell: Coombes, Anthony (Newman), Walker (Sollers), Hedges, Pearce, White, Connor Saunders, Charlie Saunders, Solari (Kelly), Hardidge (Price), Cattermole (Moore).

*Ashton & Backwell are looking for volunteers to help with a variety of tasks, including car park duties, retrieving footballs, clearing and cleaning up after games, stewarding, painting and DIY at the ground.

Although unpaid roles, volunteers will get free admission to games - but some tasks mean they might not see all the action - refreshments and free coach travel to away games.

If you are interested in helping, email ashtonbackwellsecretary@gmail.com.












