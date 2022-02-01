Ashton & Backwell United and Clevedon Town share spoils in Derby

10-man Ashton & Backwell United made it five games at the Lancer Scott Stadium unbeaten with a hard fought 1-1 draw against Clevedon Town in the North Somerset Derby on Saturday (January 29).

It was a scrappy first-half as the Stags succeed in knocking Clevedon out of their stride, although there was almost a dramatic start straight from the kick-off when Cam Salmon cut in from the left, but his cross shot went wide.

That was as good as it got for the visitors as United took the lead after 26 minutes.

Tom Anthony’s well flighted free-kick was not cleared and Miles Hardidge found enough space in the crowded box to fire into the roof of the net from 12 yards out.

Miles Hardidge opens the scoring for Ashton & Backwell United in the first-half against Clevedon Town during the North Somerset Derby. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Syd Camper saw his free-kick go narrowly over on 32 minutes, before the ever-vigilant Lewis Coombes did well to push a Cam Salmon shot over and then Syd Camper’s header from Mitch Osmond’s free-kick just eluded Sam Iles at the far post.

But it was Tony Beecham's side who went into half-time with the all important lead.

⁦@ABUFCSocial⁩ picked up a “good point” against ⁦@ClevedonTownFC⁩ according to manager @akbeecham.



Miles Hardidge had given The #Stags the lead before Alex Camm equalised to endure both sides would come away with a 1-1 draw in the #NorthSomerset Derby. #ASHCLE pic.twitter.com/QDL6oI96wT — Josh Thomas (@JDPThomas) January 29, 2022

On 50 minutes King’s shot was deflected to substitute Archie Ferris to flick the ball past Coombes but the forward saw the ball go harmlessly wide before Ollie Babington could get a touch.



Just after the hour, Babington then was presented with a chance from 25 yards but his blockbuster cleared the bar before Osmond’s free-kick was headed just over by Iles seven minutes later.

Manager Alex White replaced the tiring Freddie King with Alex Camm who was in the game straightaway, combining well with Iles and then setting up Salmon who cleared the bar with his shot.

Ferris did the same from 20-yards-out before the pressure finally told on 83 minutes.

Ashton & Backwell United have now taken four points from their two games with Clevedon Town after their draw on Saturday. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Callum Kingdon returned a ball into the box for Ferris to head back across goal and Camm nipped in and glance the ball in for the equaliser via the post.

Sadly tensions which had been simmering all game came to a head in added time, when a brief melee in the box, resulted in a red card shown to Miles Hardidge and yellow cards being dished out to Anthony, Regan Saunders and Town’s Ferris.

With nine minute added on Clevedon continued to pour forward and came closest to finding a winner.

Glen Hayer headed the ball back across goal from a cross into the box where Elliot Nicholson’s spectacular flying shot was matched by an equally spectacular leap from Coombes to keep the ball out as both sides picked up a share of the spoils.