Boxing: Another impressive win for Clevedon's Poole

Jimmy Robotham and Jasmine Poole

Clevedon's Jasmine Poole produced an impressive display to win her latest bout in Dorset.

The 19-year-old travelled to Wimborne to faceexperiened 30-year-old Naomi Harpa, from Bulmershe ABC, and dominated from the start.

Poole's speed and powerful jab caused her opponent problems from the outset and a strong jab set up a series of heavy blows in the second round which led to a standing eight count.

Another big jab put Harpa on the ropes early in the final round, with a barrage of punches quickly following.

And with Harpa unable to respond, the referee stepped in to stop the contest and award Poole another win by TKO.

Poole started boxing at Eisentrager's gym in Clevedon and continues to train there alongside her boxing club Empire ABC.