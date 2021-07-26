News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Portishead's Morgan excited to make Olympic final

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 2:20 PM July 26, 2021   
Great Britain's Amelie Morgan in action on the balance beam at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Great Britain's Amelie Morgan in action on the balance beam in the women's qualification competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Credit: PA

Portishead's Amelie Morgan was delighted to help Great Britain's women qualify for four artistic gymnastics finals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Morgan, Alice Kinsella and twin sisters Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova are all making their Olympic debuts in Japan but showed plenty of composure to steer themselves into the team final in sixth place.

With four gymnasts able to compete on each apparatus, and the three best scores going towards the team total, they amassed 163.396 points to advance to Tuesday’s final.

And 18-year-old Morgan, who trains at The Academy in Portishead, said: "I'm so excited to be able to say we're going to be in a team final. This is the moment we've all dreamed of for so long.

"We've still got more in us to give from qualification so hopefully we can bring that in team final and show even better performances.”

You may also want to watch:

The team began on the uneven bars with Jessica Gadirova getting the ball rolling, scoring 13.800. Morgan, who claimed European bronze on this apparatus earlier in the year, showed her qualities to add 13.833 to top score for the team on this piece.

Moving on to beam, Morgan (13.033), Jennifer Gadirova (13.300) and Jessica Gadirova (12.866) all registered scores towards the team total before GB moved on to their strongest two apparatus.

Most Read

  1. 1 Long-standing Clevedon gift store transformed under new owners
  2. 2 Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset 
  3. 3 Clevedon Marine Lake drained for 'high bacteria levels'
  1. 4 Funding ensures children benefit from healthy food and holiday clubs this summer
  2. 5 Council agrees development plan for Nailsea site
  3. 6 Yatton development welcomes first movers
  4. 7 Green Party candidate elected to council following by-election win
  5. 8 Nailsea pub crowned best in South West
  6. 9 PICTURES: Inside Clevedon Pier's Glass Box Cafe
  7. 10 Overnight A&E closures continue at hospital

On floor, the Gadirova twins shone as Jennifer competed first, showing flair and personality with great height on her tumbles for 13.800, before Jessica secured her place in the apparatus final with an excellent routine for 14.033.

The final apparatus was vault and it was to be GB’s best. Kinsella (14.166), Jennifer Gadirvoa (14.533) and Jessica Gadirova (14.500) all competed double twisting Yurchenko vaults which took the team ahead of both Italy and Japan in the standings.

The Gadirova sisters will return in the all-around final, with both looking at home on the biggest of stages, showing little sign of nerves.

With the top 24 qualifiers (maximum two per country) going through to the all-around final, Jessica, who won three medals at the European Championships earlier this year, qualified in ninth place, scoring 55.199 to impress across the apparatus. Jennifer also scored consistently well to finish with 54.699 for 12th place to make sure of her spot.

Jessica can also look forward to the floor final after the current European champion on that piece combined powerful and clean tumbling with great choreography to score 14.033 to finish in fifth place. Jennifer very nearly made it two Gadirovas in the final, scoring 13.800 for ninth to narrowly miss out.

North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Travellers have set up camp at the sports fields in Clapton Lane, Portishead.

Legal action starts to remove Portishead traveller camp

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Coronavirus test

Coronavirus

Covid warning issued in North Somerset

Carrington Walker

person
Some of the disruptions that could delay your travel in North Somerset from July 19.

Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset 

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Stuart Bowering of Hawkfield Road in Bristol has been given a suspended prison sentence for fly-tipping in Long Ashton.

Suspended prison sentence for fly-tipper 

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon