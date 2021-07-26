Portishead's Morgan excited to make Olympic final

Published: 2:20 PM July 26, 2021

Great Britain's Amelie Morgan in action on the balance beam in the women's qualification competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Credit: PA

Portishead's Amelie Morgan was delighted to help Great Britain's women qualify for four artistic gymnastics finals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Morgan, Alice Kinsella and twin sisters Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova are all making their Olympic debuts in Japan but showed plenty of composure to steer themselves into the team final in sixth place.

With four gymnasts able to compete on each apparatus, and the three best scores going towards the team total, they amassed 163.396 points to advance to Tuesday’s final.

And 18-year-old Morgan, who trains at The Academy in Portishead, said: "I'm so excited to be able to say we're going to be in a team final. This is the moment we've all dreamed of for so long.

"We've still got more in us to give from qualification so hopefully we can bring that in team final and show even better performances.”

The team began on the uneven bars with Jessica Gadirova getting the ball rolling, scoring 13.800. Morgan, who claimed European bronze on this apparatus earlier in the year, showed her qualities to add 13.833 to top score for the team on this piece.

Moving on to beam, Morgan (13.033), Jennifer Gadirova (13.300) and Jessica Gadirova (12.866) all registered scores towards the team total before GB moved on to their strongest two apparatus.

On floor, the Gadirova twins shone as Jennifer competed first, showing flair and personality with great height on her tumbles for 13.800, before Jessica secured her place in the apparatus final with an excellent routine for 14.033.

The final apparatus was vault and it was to be GB’s best. Kinsella (14.166), Jennifer Gadirvoa (14.533) and Jessica Gadirova (14.500) all competed double twisting Yurchenko vaults which took the team ahead of both Italy and Japan in the standings.

The Gadirova sisters will return in the all-around final, with both looking at home on the biggest of stages, showing little sign of nerves.

With the top 24 qualifiers (maximum two per country) going through to the all-around final, Jessica, who won three medals at the European Championships earlier this year, qualified in ninth place, scoring 55.199 to impress across the apparatus. Jennifer also scored consistently well to finish with 54.699 for 12th place to make sure of her spot.

Jessica can also look forward to the floor final after the current European champion on that piece combined powerful and clean tumbling with great choreography to score 14.033 to finish in fifth place. Jennifer very nearly made it two Gadirovas in the final, scoring 13.800 for ninth to narrowly miss out.