Olympic gymnast Morgan so grateful for support

Published: 5:00 PM June 22, 2021

Ahead of her Olympic debut, 18-year-old Amelie Morgan has hailed her club, The Academy Gymnastics in Portishead, for all their support along her journey.

Tokyo will be Morgan’s first Olympic Games, making her debut in the competition after an impressive all-around and floor silver at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games – and all at The Academy are elated to see one of their own at the pinnacle of international gymnastics.

The Games will be held between July 23-August 8 - a year delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic - and joining Morgan in the GB squad are twin sisters Jennifer Gadirova and Jessica Gadirova, and 2019 European balance beam champion Alice Kinsella, each of whom will be making their Olympic debut.

Following an uncertain wait to return to competition, Morgan is looking forward to what is another exciting challenge – this time on the biggest stage of them all.

She said: “I just felt so overwhelmed, it felt unreal and it’s still sinking in now. I found out when I was with my coach, and we were both absolutely over the moon and we didn’t know what to do with ourselves.

"I’m now just looking forward to training together as a team, we will become even closer and by the time we go out to Tokyo we will be really prepared. It’ll be great for me to show a bit of leadership if I can, I’ve just turned 18 but hopefully I can show the even younger ones some things that can help us do our best.”

Morgan is no stranger to high achievement on the international stage. Since her senior debut in 2019, she has already won English Championships all-around gold, and finished in bronze all-around at the British Championships.

Her recent form is extremely impressive, winning her first senior major championship medal at the 2021 European Championships when she claimed uneven bars bronze, as well as impressing in the beam (fourth) and all-around final (fourth).

Even before turning senior Morgan was turning heads – as she made history by winning five medals at the Junior European Championships in Glasgow - the most by any GB junior women's gymnast ever.

Now part of the senior British squad, she is thankful to her coaching team and club support – who she says have been so important in helping her achieve her best.

Morgan added: “The support I have received throughout this whole process has been unmatchable, I couldn’t have asked for more from my coaches, my friends and my family. It just feels incredible to have such a good support system, and I’m really grateful to have this opportunity.”

Looking ahead to Tokyo and beyond, Morgan is in good hands for the future, as her coach at The Academy, Liz Kincaid, has over 20 years of experience as an international gymnastics coach. And seeing a gymnast from North Somerset making it to be an Olympian is a huge boost of positivity for every local gymnastics club.

James Thomas, British Gymnastics Performance Director, added: “With less than 50 days to go to the Games we’re delighted to announce our artistic women’s team for Tokyo. The line-up is an exciting one full of emerging talent who we’re looking forward to seeing perform on the biggest stage.

"With such a strong pool of talent in Great Britain and only four places available the selection meant making difficult decisions. We feel the team selected has great potential to contend amongst the world’s best and individually each gymnast has the ability to excel in the all-around and apparatus competitions.

"The gymnasts have been extremely well supported by their coaches and clubs and we’re now looking forward to final preparations as they ready themselves to do the nation proud this summer.”

To follow the team at the Tokyo Olympics, visit www.british-gymnastics.org.