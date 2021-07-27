News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Portishead's Amelie Morgan wins team bronze at Tokyo Olympics

Lee Power

Published: 2:40 PM July 27, 2021    Updated: 2:42 PM July 27, 2021
Great Britain's Alice Kinsella, Jennifer Gadirova, Jessica Gadirova and Amelie Morgan celebrate with their bronze medals

Great Britain's Alice Kinsella, Jennifer Gadirova, Jessica Gadirova and Amelie Morgan celebrate with their bronze medals - Credit: PA

Portishead's Amelie Morgan helped Great Britain claim a first women's team gymnastics medal since 1928 as they delivered an extraordinary bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

The team of 18-year-old Morgan, Alice Kinsella, 20, and 16-year-old twins Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova impressed throughout and moved above Italy in the final rotation.

Great Britain's Amelie Morgan on the balance beam during the women's team final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Great Britain's Amelie Morgan on the balance beam during the women's team final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Credit: PA

Morgan, who trains at The Academy, impressed on the parallel bars as the Britons totalled 164.096, with the Russian Olympic Committee taking gold and the US team settling for silver for the first time since 2008.

She told BBC Sport: "It's absolutely incredible, so unreal. We've made history and got a medal."

Great Britain's Amelie Morgan on the balance beam during the women's team final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Great Britain's Amelie Morgan on the balance beam during the women's team final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Credit: PA

Beth Tweddle, who won bronze at the London 2012 Olympics, added: "The work that has gone in behind the scenes for this team and the 18 months they have gone through.

"They were 12 weeks out of the gym completely, when we know some of the other countries were still in the gym training.

"Ups and downs with trials behind closed doors so they've really had to adapt to the new world. I'm speechless!

"I felt sick towards the end because I could see they were so close and I just thought 'you can do this'."

Simone Biles' bid to claim her first Olympic gold medal of the Tokyo Games suffered a major setback as she was forced to withdraw after one rotation.

Biles misjudged her opening vault, scoring 13.766, the lowest of the first rotation, before leaving the floor briefly with the US team trainer.

Although the 24-year-old returned, she put on her tracksuit and did not compete again as the Americans finished second.

