Aim is promotion says Clevedon Town coach Rendall

Published: 1:00 PM May 6, 2021 Updated: 1:23 PM May 6, 2021

Lee Rendall said Clevedon Town will go out and give the best of their ability when football returns as they aim to secure promotion from the Toolstation Western League Premier Division.

Town coach Rendall was talking with Ian Nockolds on the Toolstation Western League Podcast about what the future holds for The Seasiders.

The last two seasons have been curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the Western League have yet to make a decision on when the 2021-22 campaign will start again.

Rendall confirmed after a few friendlies through May, the club will take a “break away from it” before returning for pre-season training in late June to mid-July.

“We just go out and do what we can do and do it to the best of our ability,” he told the podcast.

“We've all said whatever anyone else thinks about us, we don't really care as it's what goes on in-house. The group of lads that are there now have been together for a few years and I personally think that holds a lot in how you perform.

“They know each other, they've taken hidings. These lads are 21-22, the majority of them now, and when they got put together, they were like 18 years old and they've been on the end of hammerings.

“They know what it's like to lose. Now it's the case that they go out and enjoy their football, and they really do. In training, we had training last night and there were smiles on faces, banter flying around and it's a really good place to be.”

But there are ongoing discussions on what to do with the leagues and the teams following the last two campaigns being made null and void.

In an FA statement on April 12 the organisation proposed to move up 110 clubs “within the pyramid at steps four to six”.

The FA involved each club in being allocated an “unweighted points per game” based on their completed fixtures from both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

This means the club’s total amount of points added together and divided by the number of games they have played.

Should this happen, clubs in the Toolstation Premier and Division One face the prospect of travelling further to games and costs will go up.

When asked by Nockolds if they spoken about it as a club, Rendall added: “Yes, I think the logistics are going to be quite difficult, there's going to be a lot more travelling by the looks of it.

“There's been no concrete decision yet of who's coming in, who's going out and who's moving across and what's going on. So, it's quite hard to talk about but we've discussed every scenario, and we'll just see what's thrown at us, really.

“The aim at Clevedon Town is promotion, whether that happens next season, the season after, who knows, but that is our aim, and whatever league we're in that's what we're going to be setting out to do.”