AFC Nailsea boosted by sponsorship deal

Published: 1:00 PM November 5, 2020 Updated: 7:43 PM November 11, 2020

AFC Nailsea have been boosted by a sponsorship deal with John Brown, of High Street, Nailsea.

The club has received two sets of kit from the local business and held an inter-club friendly at Nailsea School at the weekend.

With the first-team and reserve-team matches postponed, the squad was divided into two teams and fought out a 1-1 draw.

The red team, managed by coach Ian Ridge, took an early second-half lead when Dan Vick slotted through the legs of Tim Pegg, after Jez Jimenez had fired an earlier effort wide.

But the blue team, led by reserve boss James Collard, hit back late on when Jack Allan saw his shot take a big deflection off Taylor Davis to leave keeper James Ham stranded.

Kyran Matthews and Ridge had late chances to win it, but it ended all square.

Misses from Vick and Will Bellotti meant it was 4-4 after the first five penalties per side, before Mark Thomas shot wide in sudden death and Liam Eyles won it for the Blues.