Zoo raises awareness after death of young zebra

Published: 7:00 AM December 10, 2020

A Wraxall zoo has had ‘an enormous response’ to media coverage and social media interactions over the death of its young Zebra.

Hope was eight months old when she became spooked by the loud bangs of fireworks from several fireworks displays held near Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm on November 4.

It appears that the fright caused her to bolt and she collided with the boundary of the enclosure.

The post-mortem revealed this sudden impact caused her immediate death.

After the outpouring of support on social media, the zoo has decided to join forces and back the RSPCA’s Bang Out Of Order campaign.

The campaign raises awareness for animals both domestic and wild about the distressing effects of fireworks.

The campaign aims to change the regulations on fireworks and calls for restriction to specific dates, reducing the decibels on fireworks, for the licensing of public displays to be licensed and for improved labelling on private fireworks boxes.

A zoo spokesman said: “Hope was born at the start of the first lockdown in March and became a much-loved addition to our collection.

“She was named Hope by our keepers to symbolise a ray of light and hope at a time which felt so bleak.

“She became a symbol of positivity to our keepers and many of our visitors alike and she will be very much missed.

“This year, due to many organized events being cancelled, saw a large increase in the number of private firework displays in gardens which extended the normal firework season considerably.

“New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and we would like to get this important message out to the public that celebrating the coming New Year doesn’t need to cause severe distress to animals if alternatives such as silent fireworks are chosen.”

Managing Director of Noah’s Ark Zoo, Larry Bush, added: “We have met with local organisers of fireworks displays are we are confident that appropriate changes will be made for next year’s fireworks night.

If you would like to support the RSPCA’s cause, the zoo wants people to sign its petition on its website by logging on to www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/campaign/fireworks.