Osteopath works with TV star James Gordon on set of BBC production

A Clevedon osteopath had the lucrative opportunity to go behind the scenes of an up-and-coming BBC drama and work with one of TV's hearthrobs.

Zac Beard, from Nimble Osteopathy in Alexandra Road in Clevedon, was recruited by the producer of The Trial of Christine Keeler to support actor James Gordon in his role as osteopath Stephen Ward.

Gordon's character is an osteopath who brought good-time girls to upper society parties of the rich, political and famous.

Zac was involved in giving technical osteopathic advice to the actor to help him perfect his skills on the set of the new show.

He said: "I was able to take James through the right techniques and positions to use on Lord Astor. We went through how he should move himself and where to look and how to use his hands in the correct way in order to make him appear like a trained osteopath.

"For me, it was wonderful to think more in detail about what I do for a living.

"James was great, he was very approachable, and he wanted to learn and know more. I was sat watching the scene, and I was encouraged to speak up if I didn't think it looked right."

The story is based on the infamous Profumo affair in the 1960s, when a political scandal emerged from a brief relationship between Secretary of State for War, John Profumo, and 19-year-old would-be model Christine Keeler.

Keeler Productions filmed most of the series in Bristol's Queen Square and at Badminton House but also shot some scenes on Weston's seafront cafe, The Regent Restaurant, and at Sand Point and Clevedon's Salthouse Fields.

Zac and his family sat down to watch the first episode of the new drama on BBC One on Sunday night. He said it was 'amazing' to watch the scenes he had helped with unfold on his TV screen.

He added: "You don't quite realise how much work goes into it. How many takes, cameras for different angles and how many people are in the room.

"I also got to see how the other half lived as we went out for lunch and we were regularly stopped to pose for photos."

