Youngsters enjoy messy church activities
PUBLISHED: 15:00 24 December 2019
Archant
A monthly crafts event for children has been held at Hebron Evangelical Church.
Youngsters could take part in fun activities and listen to bible stories at a monthly gathering in Long Ashton.
The event is designed to encourage families to spend quality time together at the place of worship, in Providence Lane, on November 24.
On the day, children made woollen sheep which sat on grass made from green felt, as well as designing pens for the animals from Curly Wurlys.
Families were also offered a cooked tea as part of the event.
Hebron Church holds regular men's bible study groups, prayer meetings and Holy Communions.
The place of worship is affiliated to the Evangelical Alliance and works to remain a 'thriving church' in Long Ashton.
Hebron's Messy Church events take place at the venue on the fourth Sunday of the month from 3.30-5.30pm.