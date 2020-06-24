Large groups of young people risking their lives to drink together in Nailsea

Drink bottles and gas cannisters found in Nailsea. Archant

Police fear for the safety of young people in Nailsea due to reports of large groups gathering together to drink alcohol and take drugs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers are concerned they are putting themselves and their families at risk by ignoring social distancing rules.

Police have received a number of reports of large groups of young people drinking alcohol, taking nitrous oxide and littering.

Parents and carers have also been spotted dropping young people off with alcohol.

Parents are being urged to talk to their children about the importance of following social distancing rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Mark Raby said: “What’s most concerning are reports of parents and carers dropping young people off with alcohol.

“I’d remind parents and carers that it is an offence to supply alcohol to under 18s.

“Taking drink or drugs can lead to young people putting themselves at risk of accident or injury and make them more vulnerable to crime.

“The sooner you speak to your children about the risks and consequences of underage drinking and drug-taking, the better.”

The Government is gradually easing lockdown restrictions, but people are still advised to limit the number of social contacts they have to reduce the risk of catching Covid-19.

Young people have been meeting in a number of areas including Sedgemoor Close, The Uplands, Trendlewood, Grove Sports Centre and the skate park.

Officers have stepped up patrols in these areas and are working with schools to educate parents and pupils on the dangers.

If patrols come across children who are involved in antisocial behaviour, or are intoxicated, officers will be contacting parents and carers to collect them.

Police are also reminding people it is illegal to supply nitrous oxide to anyone if they know, or believe, they are likely to consume it.

The neighbourhood team is encouraging people to report incidents of antisocial behaviour as they happen by calling 101.

Even if officers are not immediately available, the information will help the team to bid for resources and target patrols.

For more details on how to talk to young people about drink or drugs, log on to www.talktofrank.com